Charlie Hunnam Fulfils His Childhood Dream

Charlie Hunnam may have played one of the coolest bikers of this decade, but that wasn’t his childhood dream.

I see that Charlie Hunnam is the new cinematic King Arthur; still disappointed that he missed the chance to be Antinous for John Boorman…! pic.twitter.com/4sMAGnFcxw — John J Johnston (@JohnJJohnston) May 10, 2017

When Charlie Hunnam, who’s currently promoting his new epic fantasy action adventure King Arthur: Legend of the Sword, was six-years-old, he dreamed of making a living riding horses – not bikes – and beating people up with swords – not shooting them with guns.

And now, more than two years since he shook off his Sons of Anarchy alter ego – biker Jax Teller – Charlie Hunnam is finally fulfilling his childhood dream in the new King Arthur flick.

Charlie Hunnam made a guest appearance on Good Morning America last Monday, and he had plenty to talk about, including discussing his least favorite part of filming the new King Arthur film, which opens in theaters on Friday, and stealing Excalibur from the set.

During the interview, it was also revealed that Charlie Hunnam doesn’t quite fancy rubbery things!

You may not know Charlie Hunnam yet, but he wants to make sure you will https://t.co/2OslJKPQaE pic.twitter.com/2Hd3max4Zz — New York Times Arts (@nytimesarts) May 10, 2017

Charlie Hunnam confessed during the interview that when he was about six-years-old, John Boorman’s Excalibur came out, and the now 37-year-old Sons of Anarchy star says he couldn’t stop watching the 1981 film over and over again, according to Just Jared.

Charlie Hunnam says back then as a kid he already knew that he wanted to act, but in his childish dreams, he had another dream job he wanted to do for a living.

And that was riding horses and sword fighting, which happen to comprise much of any King Arthur film. But Charlie Hunnam’s opinion about learning to ride horses and sword-fighting has changed over the past 30 years.

“And now cut to 30 years later; it’s my least favorite part of the job. That’s OK, though.”

Oops, oftentimes people’s childhood dreams just don’t stand the test of time, and that’s apparently what happened to Charlie Hunnam. Though the 37-year-old actor is nonetheless very enthusiastic about starring in the new King Arthur film.

And it was apparently the “enthusiasm” of the Sons of Anarchy star that landed him the role of King Arthur in the new 2017 film about Arthur Pendragon.

King Arthur: Legend of the Sword director Guy Ritchie, who joined Charlie Hunnam’s interview on Good Morning America at the end, revealed that it was the actor’s “enthusiasm” that convinced him to cast Hunnam as King Arthur.

“Charlie would not take no for an answer. Eventually, he turned up on my door and I had to let him in.”

Charlie Hunnam also confessed during the interview how he once wanted to steal King Arthur’s famous sword Excalibur from the set during filming, according to the Daily Mail.

But the sword wrangler, whom Charlie Hunnam describes as “this lovely old English fellow,” stopped him from committing the innocent robbery and promised that director Ritchie would gift him a brand new sword when the King Arthur crew wrapped filming.

“I said, ‘Oh that’s so nice’ and I gave him back the sword. Wrap came and no sword arrived. I got bamboozled!”

Well, it turns out even lovely old English fellows cannot be trusted! The show’s host Lara Spencer then presented Charlie Hunnam with a rubber sword to cheer him up. But the Sons of Anarchy actor wasn’t impressed.

“This is nice. It’s not quite what I was hoping for, but I appreciate the effort.”

Charlie Hunnam and the King Arthur director kept themselves busy on Monday as the duo also participated in the BUILD series panel to promote the new fantasy action adventure.

What Charlie Hunnam’s appearance in New York City last Monday showed was that the Sons of Anarchy actor can still make any woman swoon, and he doesn’t need his biker’s outfit for that!

Charlie Hunnam, who has been dating his long-time girlfriend, jewelry designer Morgana McNelis, since 2005, opted for an elegant blue ensemble to promote his new King Arthur movie.

Wearing a navy blazer and a matching necktie, Charlie Hunnam complemented the look with a blue shirt and a pair of black and white shoes.

[Featured Image by Matt Winkelmeyer/Getty Images]