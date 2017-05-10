Nas And Nicki: Nicki Minaj Rumored To Be Dating The Legendary ‘Ether’ Rapper — Could It Be True?

God bless Twitter — they can make anything trend at the drop of a hat. This time around, they’ve made “Nas and Nicki” trend. Apparently, a photo of the “Starships” singer came out with her horsing around with the legendary rapper, who made a career out of slandering Jay-Z on vinyl. Naturally, this sparked rumors of the two dating. And while this isn’t the first time the alleged power couple of “Nas and Nicki” came about, this is the first time that it became a trending topic.

So, what’s going on?

damn RT @OfficiallyIce: Hov won RT @XXL: Twitter thinks Nas and Nicki Minaj are dating https://t.co/j7DYhftmAP pic.twitter.com/2d6A4wF5Pe — Black Beard (@DeoFam) May 10, 2017

XXL Magazine was the first to report that Nas and Nicki were allegedly dating. According to the venerated hip-hop magazine, Nas and Nicki were caught holding hands, with their arms wrapped around each other, in a picture Nicki uploaded to Instagram earlier today.

That, combined with Nicki’s caption, led “Nas and Nicki” to become a Twitter trending topic because almost immediately, rumors of “dating” began to swirl.

“In an Instagram post Nicki uploaded earlier this morning, Nas has his arm wrapped around her shoulder, and she looks as comfortable as can be. “Only KINGS recognize QUEENS. @sweetchicklife has the best food???? congrats @nas????,” Nicki captioned the photo.”

" Your pals at Kay Jewelers brings you the ShEther / Ether matching chain set." For the couple who's comfortable taken Rap L's Nas and Nicki pic.twitter.com/j4FezEb22Z — Musical Plug???? (@MusicalPlug) May 10, 2017

This isn’t the first time that Nas and Nicki have been rumored to be a couple. In a previous report by the Inquisitr, shortly after Nicki broke up with her now-ex-boyfriend Meek Mill, the rumors began swirling that she’d taken up with Nas.

Nas and Nicki, who have been friends for years, reportedly were supposed to take their relationship public.

At that time, Meek Mill responded to the rumors in his normal, ever-so-professional, ever-so-mature way: by taking to social media to call his ex-girlfriend names. What a sweetie!

“On Tuesday, the ‘Gave Em Hope’ rapper took to Instagram to share his thoughts in a photo he recently took while clubbing in Atlanta. ‘U a Thotty,’ Meek wrote in a caption many are internalizing as a not so veiled diss of Minaj. The word ‘thot’ is a derogatory term used to describe a woman in unflattering terms. Meek’s presumed shot at his ex came right around the time it was being reported that she and Nas are increasingly spending time together. A source added that after being good friends for years, the two have quickly developed romantic feelings for one another, with Minaj particularly being taken.”

This Nas and Nicki Minaj relationship speculation is gonna be the Internet hot topic all day pic.twitter.com/x7eUoVPQgg — PLTFRM SE7EN (@PLTFRM_SE7EN) May 10, 2017

But according to the Boombox, the Nas and Nicki photo — and rumored pairing — may have a more innocuous explanation. According to the outlet, DJ Statik Selectah was the one who took the picture, and he was there with the two rappers celebrating something. It’s not clear what they were celebrating, but it’s not like the two “lovebirds” were alone in a room together making out.

What’s more, it doesn’t make sense that Nicki Minaj — or any other woman, really — would congratulate a man for dating her. After all, it’s not like a man and a woman dating are the be-all and end-all of a situation.

So, rap fans, now it’s your turn: Do you believe that Nas and Nicki are dating? Leave your thoughts about this rumored pairing in the comments below.

[Featured Image by Dia Dipasupil/Getty Images]