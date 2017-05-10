New Discovery Series ‘Expedition Mungo’ Promises Plenty Of Action And Adventure

Spine-tingling tales of elusive, mysterious, and frightening creatures are often passed down from one generation to another. Many stories fade with time, but some persevere, becoming enduring myths and legends. The Hollywood Reporter shared that Paul “Mungo” Mungeam will attempt to separate fact from fiction as he travels to remote and sometimes dangerous areas of the world in order to capture on camera the legendary creatures he has heard about during his 20 years of filming and traveling.

Team MUNGO – Shoot going swimmingly! pic.twitter.com/5NmmBih8pL — Mungo (@MungoMungeam) September 2, 2016

As an adventure cameraman, Mungo has traveled to more than 90 countries and has worked behind the camera with some of the biggest names on television, including Bear Grylls, Will Ferrell, Ben Stiller, Kate Winslet, and Simon Cowell. He authored two books describing his amazing journeys and adventures in Mungo – The Cameraman and Mungo – Living the Dream. He seems to do it all, including motivational speaking, and he shared on his Facebook page that he recently traveled to China to speak at an event.

Mungo is used to physically demanding quests, and during an interview with Tearfund Lifestyle, he talked about one of his biggest adventures before Expedition Mungo came along.

“With my job, I don’t know if I’m going to be around tomorrow; I find it fascinating. The fragility of life, but also the power and strength of life is really exciting. I’ve got nothing planned for the rest of my life, and that’s how I live. That’s got to be the biggest adventure.”

He went on to say, “Physically, my biggest adventure? I did a shoot with Charley Boorman called By Any Means and we traveled from Ireland to Australia, over land and sea. Over three or four months we went to 23 countries – it was incredible. It was a bucket-list tour of the world.”

Completing that kind of shoot definitely proves that Mungo has the stamina and drive he will need to once again travel the world, but this time he will be in search of the ultimate proof that cryptids do exist, and that the myths and stories surrounding them are indeed based on fact. On his new series Expedition Mungo, he steps in front of the camera in order to bring viewers along as he and his team of daring fellow adventurers attempt to separate fact from fiction.

Desert in China – amazing! Will reveal why I was there & what I was doing in a few weeks. Stay tuned… pic.twitter.com/HSXLosA4CE — Mungo (@MungoMungeam) March 26, 2017

According to Real Screen, during each expedition, Mungo and his team conduct their investigations by talking with eyewitnesses as they search for clues and tangible evidence. Their ultimate goal is to capture these myths and legends on camera, and on Expedition Mungo they will travel to South America, Asia, Africa, and beyond. Expedition Mungo hopes to solve the mystery surrounding several cryptids, including an unidentified dragon-like reptile terrorizing a village in Borneo, a shape-shifting creature in Namibia that locals believe could involve witchcraft, and a giant lizard in Liberia that many say resembles an extinct dinosaur.

River water, boiled over fire + @PaddyandScotts coffee saved us in the jungle last week. Thanks dudes. #junglebrews pic.twitter.com/XbJ5wNqIia — Rob Taylor (@robtaylorcamera) November 25, 2016

Since Mungo is in front of the camera, who is filming Expedition Mungo? That would be Rob Taylor, and like Mungo, he often finds himself in wild and remote locations under what he describes on his website as “expedition conditions and in or around water.”

On his Twitter page he posted, “This new Animal Planet series which I shot starts at the end of the month. I can’t wait for it to be out! Lots of pics coming soon.”

There will undoubtedly be some great shots of Expedition Mungo as the team tackled what was an intense and dangerous trek throughout some of the farthest and darkest areas around the world.

Will you be checking out this new Animal Planet series? Leave your comments, thoughts, and opinions concerning Expedition Mungo below. Expedition Mungo premieres on Sunday, May 28 at 10 p.m. ET on Animal Planet.

[Featured Image by Animal Planet]