Kelly Ripa Reportedly Betrayed By ABC! Will ‘American Idol’ Reboot Steal Her Co-Host Ryan Seacrest?

Kelly Ripa is a proud survivor of network shake-ups. When Michael Strahan unveiled his plans to depart what was then called the Live with Kelly and Michael talk show, Ripa allegedly was shocked by the announcement. But shock didn’t stop Kelly from showing her determination to stay strong after Strahan’s sudden departure. It took months to find what was supposed to be the perfect co-host in Ryan Seacrest. But now, just days after Ryan’s arrival, there are already rumors that Ripa has been betrayed once more, with Seacrest reportedly focused on greener pastures in the American Idol reboot.

Moreover, an insider told Radar Online that Kelly herself has allegedly learned the “real” reason that Ryan was chosen, which supposedly isn’t just about helping her Live talk show turn into an even bigger success. Instead, the source claims that ABC chose Seacrest as Ripa’s co-host as part of the plot to reboot American Idol.

Ryan wasn’t even Kelly’s first choice for co-host, according to the insider, who said that the network persuaded her to choose him. But now Ripa has reportedly discovered that the reason that she was given, which was related to her talk show, isn’t the truth, added the source.

“It’s like Kelly has been betrayed all over again…Now she has found out that it is all about [American] Idol!”

The insider clarified that the network persuaded Ripa to go with Seacrest because of his ability to boost her talk show ratings and attract A-list guests for appearances. However, the source claimed that Ryan actually landed the Live co-host position because of the potential for an American Idol success. While Seacrest reportedly was aware of the situation, Ripa initially was not.

“Live makes ABC a lot of money but it’s nothing compared to money that can be make in prime time. Ryan knew all along what was going on, but once again, everyone kept her in the dark,” said the insider.

“[Kelly Ripa] seems livid.”

The inevitable comparisons to how Kelly was reportedly “completely blindsided by show executives when Michael Strahan announced his plans to leave the show for GMA” have already begun, noted the publication. Will Ripa end up hosting her Live talk show solo again with a revolving door of co-host candidates?

Prior to the selection of Ryan Seacrest, Kelly seemed to enjoy working with other co-host candidates, such as Jerry O’Connell and Fred Savage, along with already busy guest hosts such as Jimmy Kimmel, Andy Cohen, and Anderson Cooper.

Former NBC star Tamron Hall allegedly was urged to team up with Ripa as her Live co-host, according to the publication, which quoted sources claim that Hall exited the Today show after she was “iced out by more valuable” Megyn Kelly.

As for what’s known about the American Idol reboot, ABC has inked a deal to revive the popular singing competition in March 2018, reported Us Weekly.

Although several networks reportedly submitted offers to land the singing competition, ABC closed the deal on May 5. The network, along with production companies FremantleMedia and Core Media Group, allegedly are focused on having Ryan Seacrest repeat his famous role as host of the show. Fox originally broadcast American Idol from 2002 to 2016.

And that leaves the question of how Ripa would manage to keep Live energized if her co-host is focused on hosting American Idol? Seacrest reportedly relocated to New York City specifically to work as the new co-host on Live. If he does return to American Idol, which films in Hollywood, and attempts to keep his morning gig with Ripa, Ryan would end up traveling coast to coast multiple times every week.

An insider told the magazine that Seacrest has several priorities, including his co-host role on Live, his syndicated radio show, and his work with iHeartRadio, but noted that Seacrest still maintains his love for the singing competition.

“Ryan has a lot of affection for [American Idol]…It taps into the things he loves — a live show, pop music, discovering new talent.”

Although no “formal” talks have begun in getting Seacrest involved, the source also revealed that Kelly’s new co-host “may well be open to it… in the right capacity and if it fits in with his other commitments.”

In addition to Ryan Seacrest, Billboard reported that the American Idol reboot team already is making calls to former production staff members. Although the original panel of Simon Cowell, Paula Abdul, and Randy Jackson will always be remembered, the final season trio of Jennifer Lopez, Keith Urban, and Harry Connick, Jr. also earned applause.

There’s also the possibility of a new judge, such as Season 1 winner Kelly Clarkson. Sources told TMZ that Clarkson is looking as if she could be ABC’s first choice for an American Idol judge, and Clarkson even has begun to clear her schedule so she can start on auditions.

The insiders revealed that ABC is seriously interested in the songstress, who is reciprocating the favor. Clarkson’s team reportedly is focused on making her available during the filming of American Idol.

