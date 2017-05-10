Rob Dyrdek’s baby boy spent time with Christopher “Big Black” Boykin prior to his death on Tuesday morning.

Following the shocking news of Boykin’s passing earlier this week, Rob Dyrdek took to social media, where he shared an adorable photo of his son, Kodah Dash Dyrdek, being held by his former Rob & Big co-star.

“I am so thankful for this moment… thank you for being an amazing human being and brother,” Rob Dyrdek wrote in the caption of the photo on May 9.

In just nine hours, the photo of Boykin and Kodah received nearly half a million likes.

Rob Dyrdek shared several throwback photos of himself and Boykin in the hours after news broke of his death, including a photo taken in the studio where Fantasy Factory is shot. As fans of the reality stars may recall, Dyrdek and Boykin reunited for an episode of Fantasy Factory after their own show came to an end.

Rob Dyrdek also shared an emotional statement with fans in regard to his former co-star’s death.

“My heart is broken. I don’t want to write this post. I don’t want to believe that this is reality. I am so thankful for you. We truly were brothers that lived an unexpected unforgettable adventure. I just can’t fathom that it would end so suddenly. You will forever be in my heart,” Rob Dyrdek wrote in the caption of one of his throwback photo posts.

Following production on Rob & Big, which aired from 2006 to 2008, Dyrdek and Boykin had a falling out.

Years later, Rob Dyrdek dished on their reported feud.

“It was a strange period, because both me and him… I had been a pro skateboarder for years, so transitioning into mainstream fame was relatively smooth where for him it was the idea that he was working security two years earlier and now he’s on television,” Dyrdek told In Depth with Graham Bensinger. “It was a much different dynamic, but I think we both struggled with… I didn’t want to be known as Rob from Rob & Big, and I think he didn’t want to be known as the sidekick. So that created a lot of that tension between me and him.”

Rob & Big saw tons of success during its years-long run, but sadly, the drama between Dyrdek and Boykin resulted in what many referred to as a premature end to the series.

Rob Dyrdek also addressed rumors regarding an alleged financial dispute over the amounts they received to appear on the show’s three seasons. However, according to the professional skateboarder, their finances weren’t their main issue.

“I think it was more the fundamental struggle of not wanting to be so connected to each another,” Rob Dyrdek explained. “We literally would film some of the funniest things we’ve ever done and be losing it and then walk away and not talk to each other.”

After production on the show came to an end, Rob Dyrdek embarked on a number of other projects, including Ridiculousness, and Boykin stepped away from the spotlight to focus on his family.

Years later, Rob Dyrdek followed in his former co-star’s footsteps and settled down with model Bryiana Flores. The couple tied the knot in September of 2015 and welcomed their first child one year later.

“Say hello to Kodah Dash Dyrdek aka Dash aka KD aka K-Dash aka Dah-Da,” he wrote on September 10. “Born 9/9/16 on 7:28p.m… 7.7 ounces. Myself and [Bryiana Dyrdek] feel so incredibly blessed and thankful for our healthy baby boy.”

