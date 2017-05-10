Kathy Berman, Wife Of ESPN Legend Chris Berman, Killed In Connecticut Car Crash

Tragedy has struck the sports giant’s family as Kathy Berman, the wife of former ESPN announcer Chris Berman, died in a car accident. The accident was a two-car crash which took place on a rural road in Connecticut and left two people dead. This horrible event comes just a few months after Chris decided to step down from his busy schedule after almost 40 years at ESPN.

As reported by ESPN, Kathy Berman died after a two-car accident near Woodbury, Connecticut. The 67-year-old teacher was married to Chris Berman for more than 33 years and the couple had two children, a son named Douglas and a daughter named Meredith.

When Chris Berman revealed in January that he was stepping down as host of the network’s NFL shows, he revealed that he was staying with ESPN but in a small capacity. This was being done after a very long career and so that he could spend more time with his wife and children.

Wife of ESPN legend Chris Berman died in a two-car accident on Tuesday: report https://t.co/OYOnvNKWW8 — New York Post Sports (@nypostsports) May 10, 2017

John Skipper, the president of ESPN, released a statement on behalf of Chris Berman and the entire company.

“This is a devastating tragedy and difficult to comprehend. Chris is beloved by all his ESPN colleagues and for good reason: He has a huge heart and has given so much to so many over the years. We know how much his family means to him and all we can do at a moment like this is give him the love and support he will surely need at this hour. Our thoughts and prayers are with Chris, Meredith, Doug and the entire family.”

According to the Hartford Courant, state police said the accident took place around 2:15 p.m. on Tuesday afternoon. Kathy Berman was driving her 2003 Lexus SC 430 which was traveling east on Sherman Hill Road, not far from the Quassy Amusement Park.

Behrman’s vehicle rear-ended a 2003 Ford Escape X which was being driven by 87-year-old Edward Bertulis. After that, Berman’s Lexus veered off the road to the right and went down a small embankment before rolling over into a small body of water.

Bertulis’ Ford Escape also went off the road and ended up striking a utility pole and overturning on the road. He was taken to a nearby hospital where he died shortly after arrival.

Fans of the sports world have heard the iconic voice of Chris Berman since he joined ESPN in 1979 at the young age of 24, just one month after the network began. He was the host of ESPN’s Sunday NFL Countdown for 31 seasons before stepping down in January to spend more time with his family.

Berman did sign a new contract with ESPN as reported by Sports Business Daily, but it was for a reduced role and one different than that of his previous contracts which had him hosting.

There has been no official word or comment from Chris Berman on the tragic death of his wife Kathy, but the company is being respectful of the family’s privacy at this time. Information on services is still pending.

It has been a very rough 2017 for ESPN as they have had to deal with the loss of a legend such as Chris Berman after his semi-retirement and the massive layoffs which took place late last month. Now, the loss of Kathy Berman’s life after this car accident is quite possibly the worst thing that could have happened on top of it all. The sports world is hurting this morning after the horrible news made its way out of Connecticut early on Wednesday.

[Featured Image by Frederick M. Brown/Getty Images]