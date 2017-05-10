Abby Lee Miller Speaks Out For The First Time Since Her Jail Sentence; What Did The ‘Dance Moms’ Star Say?

When Abby Lee Miller was sentenced to prison for bankrupty fraud, there were more than a few people who were, amazingly enough, in shock. No one was more in shock than Miller herself, who spent much of the time in front of the judge pleading for leniency in her case. Now, for the first time since her sentencing, Abby Lee Miller is speaking out, and needless to say, she’s not holding her tongue at all.

EXCLUSIVE: THIS AM: "Dance Moms" star Abby Lee Miller speaks out for the first time since being sentenced, only on @GMA. pic.twitter.com/EiwDIIdtbd — Good Morning America (@GMA) May 10, 2017

According to E! Online, Abby Lee Miller is finally accepting the reality of going to jail.

The outlet is reporting that Miller is looking at her time in prison as an opportunity to “grow” as a businesswoman, and still insists that she had no idea of how to handle the newfound fame or money that she received as a result of her fame.

“When she leaves prison, Lee Miller said she hopes to “be a smarter businesswoman and also to worry about myself.” As she fought back tears, she looked back on her career. “I have spent so much time and so much energy making other people’s children stars. I didn’t have any children of my own,” Lee Miller said. “These were my kids and I raised them like they were my kids.”

Meanwhile, according to People Magazine, Abby Lee Miller is treating her jail sentence as though she’s “shooting a movie,” which is probably not advisable, given the circumstances. (Of course, this writer isn’t a lawyer, so far be it from her to dispense legal advice.)

The outlet reports that Miller insisted she wasn’t trying to hurt anyone, nor did she deliberately hide her assets to avoid getting a bankruptcy discharge.

“The dance instructor, 50, said her sentence of a year and a day sounded like a film title — and she planned on living it like one too. “I’m just going to pretend I’m shooting a movie and we’re on set and I’m there for 10 months, and that’s how it’s going to be,” Miller said. When asked how she would spend her time in prison, Miller said she planned on reading and learning Spanish in addition to working on a new book.”

Abby Lee Miller Promotes Her Former Dancers Before Her Fraud Sentencing; State Demands Miller To Be… https://t.co/YdeAJIjVcm Vía @itechPost pic.twitter.com/t96nlGYaUo — Ruben Cruz (@jrc20123) May 8, 2017

On the other end of the rope lies all of Abby Lee Miller’s former Dance Moms charges. According to Celebeat, Mackenzie Ziegler has already tried to distance herself from Abby Lee Miller. In fact, she’s put out a public statement claiming that she’s officially “done” with Dance Moms, because she doesn’t want to go under the proverbial bus with the rest of Miller’s legal drama.

“Although Maddie and Mackenzie Ziegler have been Abby Lee Miller’s favorite students since day one, their dance teacher’s nice treatment did not stop them from leaving the show in season 6. The duo then focused on their individual careers after leaving “Dance Moms,” with Maddie adding actress, model, businesswoman, and writer to her already impressive resume, while Mackenzie mainly focused on music and being a YouTube star.”

Considering how many former Dance Moms stars came to Miller’s sentencing hearing yesterday, and testified in favor of the prosecution, Maddie and Mackenzie distancing themselves from Abby Lee Miller doesn’t come as a surprise.

