James Comey Fired: Outraged Dems Are ‘Phony Hypocrites,’ Trump Posts Clips Of Former Comey Critics

President Trump defended his stance on firing Comey amid the growing firestorm. Trump and his administration asserted the Democrats had voiced their complaints about Comey for months and now that he’s fired, they’re pretending to be upset.

“Now that he has been fired, they PRETEND to be aggrieved. Phony hypocrites!”

Dems have been complaining for months & months about Dir. Comey. Now that he has been fired they PRETEND to be aggrieved. Phony hypocrites! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) May 10, 2017

Hours later, Trump tweeted a slideshow of several Democrats who were previously critical of Comey and calling for the resign, are now protesting his decision.

The Democrats should be ashamed. This is a disgrace!#DrainTheSwamp pic.twitter.com/UfbKEECm2V — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) May 11, 2017

On Wednesday, Trump defended his stance on firing FBI Director, James Comey — telling reporters that James Comey simply “wasn’t doing a good job.” The statement was made by the President from the Oval Office during a meeting with former Secretary of State, Henry Kissinger, according to the Daily Mail. Kissinger served as secretary of state and security advisor under Presidents Richard Nixon and Gerald Ford.

“Because he wasn’t doing a good job, very simply. He was not doing a good job.”

Comey lost the confidence of almost everyone in Washington, Republican and Democrat alike. When things calm down, they will be thanking me! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) May 10, 2017

Trump continued to reiterate that James Comey had lost the confidence of everyone in Washington and when everything dies down, he will be thanked.

Vice President, Mike Pence, spoke to reporters in the Capitol as the news unfolded. Pence assured reporters that the decision to fire Comey had absolutely nothing to do with government probes of Russian election interference.

“That was not what this was about… The president took strong and decisive leadership here to put the safety and security of the American people first.”

The Democrats have said some of the worst things about James Comey, including the fact that he should be fired, but now they play so sad! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) May 10, 2017

“James Comey will be replaced by someone who will do a far better job, bringing back the spirit and prestige of the FBI.”

In March, Comey was hailed as “the most powerful person in Washington,” as per Bloomberg.

Deputy White House Press Secretary, Sarah Huckabee Sanders addressed journalists one day after President Donald Trump — per the recommendation of Deputy Attorney General Rod Rosenstein — fired James Comey. Sanders also said the FBI Director James Comey had “committed atrocities.”

CNN’s Jeff Zeleny asked if President Trump regretted not making the firing decision earlier, Sanders said, “No, I believe the President wanted to give Director Comey a chance.” Sanders said Trump made his final decision after talks with Rosenstein and Sessions on Monday and receiving written recommendations from the two on Tuesday.

Comey himself reportedly told staff he would not “spend time on the decision or the way it was executed. I hope you won’t either,” according to NPR.

In a farewell letter, Comey added, “It is done, and I will be fine, although I will miss you and the mission deeply.”

Kellyanne Conway On Timing Of James Comey Firing

Kellyanne Conway, White House aide, said in a heated interview on CNN’s “New Day,” that it is “inappropriate” to raise questions about the timing of President Trump’s decision to fire FBI Director James Comey.

“You want to question the timing of when he fires? When he hires? It’s inappropriate… He’ll do it when he wants to, just like he fired FBI Director Comey when he was faced with evidence that was unignorable.”

During the interview, CNN’s Chris Cuomo said the administration doesn’t have anybody in line to replace Comey. Conway added, “You don’t know that.”

Kellyanne Conway said it’s up to the President when he announces a new FBI director. Kellyanne declined to comment on whether or not Trump already has someone in line for the role as the Director of the FBI, according to the Huffington Post.

“The president of the United States confers with his team on any number of personnel decisions… and it’s up to him to have the timing.”

Former FBI Director, James Comey’s dismissal came in a signed letter from Trump to Comey that said it was time for a “new beginning” at the nation’s “crown jewel of law enforcement.”

“While I greatly appreciate you informing me, on three separate occasions, that I am not under investigation, I nevertheless concur with the judgment of the Department of Justice that you are not able to lead the Bureau.”

Baffled, Anderson Cooper asks Kellyanne, “As a candidate, Donald Trump praised James Comey,” Cooper said. “Donald Trump talked about this on the campaign all the time. All of sudden the White House is concerned about James Comey’s handling of Hillary Clinton’s email?” Conway corrects Cooper and said, “You’re going back to the campaign… This man is President of the United States.”

Kellyanne Conway spars with Anderson Cooper while defending James Comey firing https://t.co/aJDjWCKgKn pic.twitter.com/wCD4zpn2Fk — Hollywood Reporter (@THR) May 10, 2017

Cooper had another reaction as he responded, “That makes no sense.” Conway said it made complete sense as Trump and his administration had lost confidence in Comey as director of the FBI.

“It makes complete sense because he has lost confidence in the FBI director.”

Conway also tried to obfuscate on the issue of an FBI investigation into possible links between the Trump campaign and Russia.

“Clearly, this White House is under investigation, the people around the president are under investigation… You would agree with that, yes?”

Conway asserted, “No, I don’t… I know that some are obsessed with the word Russia, Russia, Russia.”

