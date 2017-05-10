Scheana Marie Is ‘Begging’ Boyfriend Robert To Film ‘Vanderpump Rules’ Season 6?

Scheana Marie may have just gone through a highly-publicized split from Mike Shay but according to a new report, the Vanderpump Rules star may be in jeopardy of yet another split.

Just months into Scheana Marie’s relationship with actor Robert Valletta, a Radar Online report suggests the new romance could be in trouble ahead of filming on the upcoming season of Vanderpump Rules.

As the outlet explained, Scheana Marie is reportedly begging Valletta to join her on camera for Season 6, but he isn’t quite sold on the idea of becoming a reality star.

“[Robert Valletta] isn’t sure he has time for the show’s drama,” an insider told Radar Online, pointing out that Valletta recently debuted a new CBS show, This Is L.A.

A post shared by Scheana (@scheana) on May 7, 2017 at 1:04pm PDT

Scheana Marie and Robert Valletta have been dating for months and were first spotted spending time with one another in December just weeks after the reality star and SUR Restaurant waitress confirmed she and Shay were headed for divorce.

“[Scheana Marie] is still hoping Rob will film [Vanderpump Rules] Season Six,” the insider continued. “Scheana wants to show her life now and Rob is a huge part of it… He is becoming very close with Tom Sandoval, Ariana [Madix]’s boyfriend.”

As for the rest of the cast, the source said Valletta’s relationship with Scheana Marie’s female co-stars, including Stassi Schroeder, Katie Maloney, and Kristen Doute, is far from civil.

“He doesn’t get along with most of the girls since they are horrible to Scheana on Twitter,” the source explained.

As Radar Online pointed out, Schroeder, Maloney, and Doute sparked a feud with Scheana Marie shortly after she began spending time with Lala Kent, who infamously targeted the weight of the other women during an early episode of Vanderpump Rules Season 5. Kent also made inappropriate comments about Maloney’s now-husband, Tom Schwartz, which quickly put her at odds with the group.

A post shared by Scheana (@scheana) on Apr 22, 2017 at 5:20pm PDT

Scheana Marie and Mike Shay ended their marriage at the end of last year and after striking up a new romance with Valletta weeks later, the Vanderpump Rules star confirmed her relationship during a red carpet appearance in Los Angeles in February. Since then, she and Valletta have been spending tons of time together in Los Angeles and in other areas, including Hawaii, Amsterdam, and Indio, California, where they attended the Coachella Music Festival.

“[Scheana Marie] is focused on getting through this difficult time and finding a new balance in her life. She wasn’t expecting to meet somebody new so soon; she certainly wasn’t looking for it,” a source close to the reality star told People Magazine earlier this year. “She’s taking things slow, but is finally optimistic on what the future might hold.”

“In Scheana’s previous relationship she carried the weight, in regards to finances and responsibility,” the source continued. “It’s refreshing to see her with somebody who matches her own ambition and work ethic.”

Scheana Marie previously told Us Weekly that she would love to have her new boyfriend star alongside her during Vanderpump Rules Season 6. However, at the same time, she noted that he was a busy man and likely wouldn’t have time to engage in the ongoing drama between herself and her c0-stars.

“Ultimately, it’ll be his decision,” she explained. “If we’re still together come May and if he wants to, he’s welcome to; if he doesn’t, I’m OK with that.”

Scheana Marie and her co-stars, including Jax Taylor, Stassi Schroeder, Katie Maloney, Kristen Doute, and Tom Sandoval, are expected to return to Bravo TV later this year in Vanderpump Rules Season 6.

[Featured Image by Charley Gallay/Getty Images]