Phaedra Parks: ‘Real Housewives Of Atlanta’ Producers Fed Her Lie About Kandi Burruss’ Drug And Rape Rumor

Phaedra Parks became Enemy No. 1 during the most recently-aired episode of Bravo’s Real Housewives of Atlanta reunion show. In fact, Phaedra was fired from the Real Housewives of Atlanta due to the fallout of the reunion show’s secrets revealed. Parks reportedly broke a “morality clause” in her contract with Bravo when lies spilled out and came to the forefront of the show.

According to Page Six, the cast members of the Real Housewives of Atlanta show cannot libel another person, and the “spilled tea” claims that Phaedra libeled Kandi Burruss by spreading lies that claimed Kandi and Todd Tucker planned to drug Porsha Stewart and bring her home with them and sexually assault Porsha. The publication notes that the Real Housewives of Atlanta cast members gave Bravo an ultimatum, saying that either Phaedra had to go or they all would walk.

Parks didn’t have much to say about why she would tell Porsha that Kandi told Phaedra directly that she had allegedly planned to drug and rape Porsha with Todd. Kandi was adamant that she is against drugs and doesn’t even drink alcohol, so the preposterous rumor should not have been believed nor repeated. Porsha got mad because she felt used like a pawn in the fight between Kandi and Parks, but the way the Real Housewives of Atlanta show was edited, it turns out there was plenty more footage that audiences didn’t see about the melee.

Parks claims that it was a producer from the Real Housewives of Atlanta that told Phaedra the lie about Kandi and Todd in the first place. Whereas the audience of the Real Housewives of Atlanta only saw footage that made it seem as though Parks made up the lie out of thin air, or heard it “on the streets,” Parks is claiming that she got the information from Bravo producers.

However, that footage was not seen on Sunday’s episode. Whereas Page Six reports a source saying that Phaedra indeed blamed the Real Housewives of Atlanta producers for telling her the false news about Kandi and Todd, the source also claimed that the footage was not shown to audiences because that would be breaking the “fourth wall” that’s supposed to keep production out of the picture.

“Phaedra tried to blame producers for manipulating the scenario, and it was cut from the reunion show. They’re not allowed to break the ‘fourth wall’ and talk about production. It may not have been entirely Phaedra’s fault, but she has to take the fall. [There was] a producer who told her the drug and rape story, which she repeated to another cast member. It snowballed. The editing was not kind to her.”

For their part, a Bravo representative has claimed that production is not involved in the scenario.

However, as is widely known as a tactic for reality TV shows since the days of the Real World, The Hills and beyond, the production staff has been known to create scenarios that tend to cause confrontations for better dramatic value, and therefore increase ratings.

Does Phaedra Parks Have a Case Against Bravo?

If indeed Phaedra heard the lie about Kandi and Todd from a Real Housewives of Atlanta producer who spread it like the Gospel truth, what culpability would Bravo have in the matter?

In the wake of Parks being fired from the Real Housewives of Atlanta after so many years on the show, there are articles being published that speak about whether or not Phaedra should be disbarred as an attorney. However, if it turns out that a Bravo producer was the source of the rumors that were then spread among cast members, Parks could very well have a case against the network.

