Kelly Ripa And Ryan Seacrest Clashing Already? He Is Reportedly Treating His ‘Live’ Gig As A Part-Time Job

Kelly Ripa might be on the hunt for a new co-host. Days after Ryan Seacrest was announced as the new co-host of Live, his dedication to the show is already being questioned. Are Seacrest and Ripa clashing behind the scenes?

According to Radar Online, Seacrest is treating his new gig like a part-time job. The former American Idol host is currently working on a number of different projects and only has a limited amount of time to offer Ripa.

“Live! Is just another job on Ryan’s schedule,” a source revealed. “Where Kelly lives and breathes the show. It is everything to her. Her entire identity.”

In addition to co-hosting the show with Ripa, Seacrest hosts a radio program and produces two reality TV shows: Keeping Up with the Kardashians and Shahs of Sunset. There are also rumors that he is being tapped to host the reboot of American Idol, which is expected to hit ABC next year. With so many things on his plate, Seacrest has very little time for filming with Ripa.

The moment you realize @ryanseacrest soundproof studio is NOT soundproof @onairwithryan ???????????????????? #banging A post shared by Kelly Ripa (@kellyripa) on May 8, 2017 at 9:22am PDT

“He will fly in on Sunday night, and leave Thursday after taping two shows,” an insider stated. “Kelly fears that he is treating Live! As a part time job.”

Seacrest currently lives in Los Angeles while production takes place in New York. Seacrest has no plans of moving to New York, which has created a bit of tension between him and Ripa.

“Ryan intends to keep doing his radio show, and hosting red carpets live on E!, and doing all his production company commitments,” the source added. “He’s not even getting an apartment in New York. He’s going to use a hotel and he’s not even bringing his DOG!”

Seacrest’s lack of commitment is one reason Kelly Ripa didn’t want to bring him on board. In fact, she even considering filming part of the show in Los Angeles, but the crew ultimately decided to stay put. Given Seacrest’s busy schedule, it isn’t clear how long he will last as Ripa’s new co-host, especially if ABC hires him to host American Idol.

Day 3 and we’ve already violated every HR rule A post shared by Ryan Seacrest (@ryanseacrest) on May 3, 2017 at 10:31am PDT

According to Radar Online, Seacrest’s schedule is so busy that he and Ripa pre-recorded Friday’s episode on Thursday. In fact, an insider revealed that some of the Friday installments will not be live as advertised due to Seacrest’s demanding schedule.

“Some Fridays will be live on the morning show, but not every one,” the insider shared. “They clearly want to make sure they don’t exhaust Ryan in his new $15 million a year job!”

While we wait to learn more, Fox News is reporting that Andy Cohen shared some words of advice for Seacrest. The Watch What Happens Live host told Seacrest that he shouldn’t underestimate Ripa in any way.

“I think [Seacrest] should not underestimate how smart she is,” Cohen revealed. “I just don’t think he should underestimate her in any way… She’s been doing that show for a long time. She’s a business woman, a great mom…”

This is what I see with my eyes closed at 4am. These two are my EVERYTHING! Thanks @hollywoodreporter , @bravoandy and @andersoncooper for all the fun! ???????????? A post shared by Kelly Ripa (@kellyripa) on Apr 13, 2017 at 9:37am PDT

Despite all the negative news surrounding Seacrest, he sounded genuinely happy about co-hosting Live with Ripa. Whether or not this excitement lasts over the next few months is yet to be seen. Seacrest has not addressed the rumors about his possible early exit or the chances of him hosting American Idol. ABC has yet to announce their plans for rebooting the hit singing competition.

If Seacrest leaves Ripa for another job, the move would mark another betrayal for the longtime host. Last year, Ripa was blindsided when Michael Strahan announced his departure to take a spot on Good Morning America.

Fans can watch Ryan Seacrest and Kelly Ripa in action when new episodes of Live with Kelly and Ryan air weekdays on ABC.

[Featured Image by Disney/ABC]