Gwen Stefani, Blake Shelton Reportedly Ready To Split, With Her Ex Gavin Rossdale ‘Demanding Sit-Down’

Ever since Gwen Stefani and Blake Shelton famously flirted on The Voice, fans have wondered when Blake would pop the question and propose to Gwen. But after months of wedding rumors and pregnancy claims, a new report alleges that Shelton and Stefani are ready to split, with her ex-husband Gavin Rossdale reportedly trapped in the middle of their alleged breakup.

Describing Blake’s and Gwen’s romance as “faltering,” Life & Style reported that the former lovebirds are at the point of pulling the plug on their romantic relationship. But there’s reportedly one obstacle, and that’s Stefani’s ex Gavin Rossdale. A source told the publication that Gavin is “demanding a sit-down” with Shelton and Gwen.

Rossdale, 51, allegedly is focused on how a breakup between Stefani, 47, and Shelton, 40, would impact the three sons that he shares with the pop music songstress, according to the insider.

“Gavin…wants to be sure Gwen and Blake aren’t arguing in front of the boys. And he has concerns how the boys would handle a breakup.”

In the months since Stefani and Shelton began their romance, her sons have reportedly become increasingly close to Blake. Kingston, 10; Zuma, 8; and Apollo, 3, have sported matching outfits during a visit to Shelton’s Oklahoma ranch. The little boys even enjoyed a family-style vacation with Gwen and Blake at Disneyland last year.

Consequently, because of the bond that the youngsters have formed with Shelton, Rossdale is worried about the possibility of a breakup due to how it might affect his sons, clarified the source. Gavin and Stefani split in August of 2015. If Gwen and Blake now split, the little boys will experience the second breakup in less than two years.

“I’m trying to be a really good dad,” Rossdale stated in the wake of his divorce from Stefani.

In November of 2015, Stefani and Shelton took their relationship to the next level by confirming their romance. While the two still seem to act like lovebirds when they’re flirting on The Voice, the insider claimed that Gwen secretly is “in denial about the impending split from Blake.” Shelton reportedly was not present at Kingston’s and Zuma’s first communion last month.

“She wants the world to think everything is perfect with Blake. But that’s just not the case anymore,” explained the source, who then described what went wrong.

“Gwen and Blake began to argue more. Then she started to realize they’re just too different to spend the rest of their lives together.”

This isn’t the first report of a possible breakup between Stefani and Shelton, however. Last month, Hollywood Life quoted an insider’s allegation that Gwen had dumped Blake after almost two years as a couple.

“[Stefani and Shelton have] been on the fast track to marriage and babies, but all talk of getting married or having a baby has stopped,” said the source. “They just live two completely different lifestyles and now it’s humiliating for Gwen to admit the relationship is done.”

In addition, the insider claimed that Stefani is becoming fed up with visiting Oklahoma, where Shelton lives. She also allegedly is “disappointed” that she has not become pregnant with the baby girl that she’s reportedly wanted.

“She had really banked on Blake giving her the family he always wanted,” added the source.

“[Gwen] says Blake didn’t do anything wrong. The love just faded.”

However, the insider clarified that Stefani has not “officially” broken up with Shelton yet. The idea of making the split from Blake official allegedly “terrifies” Gwen, according to the insider, who also claimed that Stefani feels there is no “way to save the relationship.”

But in contrast to Gwen’s split from Gavin Rossdale, there are no rumors of cheating between Stefani and Shelton. Rossdale infamously faced rumors of his alleged affair with the family nanny in the wake of his split from Gwen, noted People.

Looking back, Gavin has regrets about his divorce from Stefani.

“[Divorce] was completely opposite to what I wanted. Really not…but here we are,” noted Rossdale. “Apart from death, I think divorce is one of the hardest, most painful things to go through.”

Gavin admitted that there are certain issues he wishes he had handled in a different way.

“I have to deal with reality,” summed up Rossdale.

“You can’t not have regrets and be human at the same time.”

Gavin then expressed gratitude for the years that he spent with Gwen and their three sons, calling the time that they spent together “incredible” and praising their children.

“It was a lovely 20 years and we have three amazing children,” added Stefani’s ex-husband.

