Javi Marroquin appears to have just dissed his former wife, Teen Mom 2‘s Kailyn Lowry, on Instagram.

After the pregnant reality star shared a photo of herself in bed with a shirtless man on Snapchat, Javi Marroquin took to social media where he shared a heartfelt message to their young son, three-year-old Lincoln Marshall.

“Usually during bedtime I get in my feelings,” Javi Marroquin wrote in the caption of a photo of Lincoln sleeping, via Radar Online. “There’s days I just want to say I’m sorry we couldn’t figure it out. There’s days I know you and me are better off. There’s days I give you my all. There’s days I realize I’ll never abandon you. There’s days I wish you never have to feel daddy’s pain.”

Javi Marroquin married Kailyn Lowry in 2012 and remained married to his fellow reality star until last year. As fans will recall, Lowry confirmed plans for divorce in May 2016 just months before she allowed herself to get pregnant with the baby of another man, Chris Lopez.

According to Radar Online‘s post, Javi Marroquin’s message was his way of telling his son that they are better off without Kailyn Lowry.

“There’s days I hope I can hide the unimportant things. Then there’s days I realize you’ll be the man I could never be. I’ll make sure I pick up all the pieces you’re missing,” he continued.

In addition to Javi Marroquin’s online statement after Lowry’s shocking photo hit the web, the reality dad also told Radar Online he was “sad” for his son after seeing his pregnant ex-wife in bed with another man.

Kailyn Lowry’s other ex, Chris Lopez, also spoke out after her photo was shared (and quickly deleted).

“I knew I matured when I realized every situation doesn’t need a reaction. Sometimes you just gotta leave people to do the lame s**t they do,” Lopez tweeted to his fans and followers.

Javi Marroquin’s ex-wife traveled to Los Angeles days ago to attend the MTV Movie And TV Awards and while in town, she was seen with her mystery man at least a couple of times. However, despite their time together, a source has claimed they aren’t romantically involved.

“They were just hanging out,” an insider told Radar Online.

As for Lowry’s shocking photo in bed with the man, the source added, “She was in bed because her feet were so swollen. DJ was in LA for something else and hung out with her, Amber [Portwood] and Matt [Baier] when he was done.”

Since splitting from Lowry last year, Javi Marroquin has dated a couple of women, including Cassie Bucka and Madison Channing Walls, but currently, he appears to be single. As fans will recall, Marroquin dated Bucka at the end of last year and struck up a romance with the Real World star in March.

As for whey Javi Marroquin and Madison Channing Walls called it quits just weeks into their relationship, the Teen Mom 2 dad was reportedly turned off by Walls’ decision to quickly confirm their romance with the press.

“He also became suspicious when Madison kept trying to make everything about their relationship very public via Instagram photos, etc,” The Ashley’s Reality Roundup explained.

Javi Marroquin, Kailyn Lowry, and their co-stars, including Jenelle Evans, Chelsea Houska, and Leah Messer, are expected to return to MTV later this year in Teen Mom 2 Season 8.

