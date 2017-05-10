Phaedra Parks Begging to Stay? ‘RHOA’ Would Love To Return After Being Fired Over That Bombshell Lie

Phaedra Parks’ future on the Real Housewives of Atlanta hangs in the balance after an explosive Season 9 reunion. Parks finally admitted to the whole world that she spread lies about her co-stars – yet she still wants to be part of the series moving forward. Will producers ask her to return next season?

ABC News reports that Parks dropped a huge bombshell when she admitted to starting the rumor about Kandi Burruss’ secret sex life. Parks claimed that Burruss and her husband, Todd Tucker, attempted to drug Porsha Williams so they could sleep with her. Even though Parks spread the rumor, she remained adamant that she was only repeating what somebody else told her.

Prior to the shocking episode, Parks opened up about her future on RHOA. The reality star said she would return if producers asked her to and made it clear that her story hasn’t ended yet.

“I would love to continue,” Parks admitted. “Obviously the show documents your journey, and every journey has its ups and downs.”

Parks added that what fans see on the show isn’t always the truth. She is, however, grateful for the opportunity to show her true self in front of the cameras and wants to leave behind a legacy before it’s all over.

When it comes to her actions this season, People reports that Parks has no regrets. In fact, Parks assured fans that, “Everything happens for a reason,” and that she feels fortunate to have been a part of the show. She did not address her lies about Burruss and how that might affect her return next year.

“What’s meant to happen will happen,” she continued. “They say, ‘You’re set up to step up for the next thing,’ right? I know that I’m fortunate. I know that good things happen to me because I have my feet on frugal ground. I can’t regret anything, but I know it was destined to happen.”

Not only did Phaedra Parks’ lies hurt Burruss, but they also put a wedge between her and Burruss. If Parks is invited back to the show next year, she will have to work hard to repair her friendships, not to mention how fans feel about her.

Bravo has not made any casting announcements for Season 10 of the Real Housewives of Atlanta. Given how producers love drama, there’s still a chance Parks will be back next season. Whether or not her co-stars accept her back is another matter, especially given her track record.

In the meantime, BET is reporting that Parks also lied about a case she claims to have won in court. During the reunion, Parks told her co-stars that she won a suit against Angela Stanton, but lawyer James Radford quickly fired back on social media with claims that Parks actually lost the suit.

“False,” he shared on Twitter. “We were ready to go to trial. Had served subpoenas, filed evidentiary motions, prepared exhibits. Day before trial, her lawyers offer to dismiss her case with prejudice, if we will agree not to appeal on counterclaims we had filed, and we did agree.”

Parks sued Stanton in 2016 for defamation. Stanton had claimed Parks knew about her husband’s fraudulent dealings, which Parks denied. Parks initiated the case, but as Radford pointed out, Stanton was the one who walked away the victor.

“Dismissal with prejudice means final, binding,” he later clarified. “A victory for Ms. Stanton. Her book remains available, and she is free to tell her story.”

Parks has not commented on the lawsuit against Stanton or why she felt the need to lie about it on the show.

