‘Days Of Our Lives’ Spoilers: Sami Returning To Salem, Reuniting With Will

Days Of Our Lives fans will soon see a reunion between Sami and Will. Of course, the return of Will means a return from the dead. We have some information on the storyline the two will be involved in. Don’t continue to read if you don’t want to know. Days Of Our Lives spoilers will follow.

Alison Sweeney has confirmed her return to the set of Days Of Our Lives for an extended period. With filming, her scenes will be on air in September. Of course, her fans remember that she was terribly upset that Days Of Our Lives had killed off the character for her DOOL son, Will. Alison Sweeney has since said several times that she felt there was no need to kill off the character of Will.

Who’s the culprit? #DAYS A post shared by Days of our Lives (@nbcdays) on May 9, 2014 at 3:17pm PDT

Of course, Days Of Our Lives faced a backlash from the LBGT community. After all, Chandler Massey and Freddie Smith were the first gay couple on Days Of Our Lives. Many wondered if he fell victim to the Necktie Killer in an attempt to end the gay story line. Of course, that simply wasn’t the case as there are other Days Of Our Lives cast members who are gay.

According to Towelroad, Chandler Massey returned to the set of Days Of Our Lives last month. He is excited to be back and bringing Will back to the screen. Of course, of all the actors that portrayed Will over the years, Chandler Massey is a fan favorite of Days Of Our Lives fans.

As any true Days Of Our Lives fan knows, death doesn’t mean it’s over in Salem. Stefano was known as the Pheonix that would “rise from the ashes.” Fans saw him die many times only to turn back up in Salem for more treachery.

Rumors and leaks surrounding the return of both Sami and Will to Days Of Our Lives are beginning to come out. While neither Alison Sweeney or Chandler Massey have confirmed, the buzz is that Will didn’t actually die at the hands of the Necktie Killer because he was in hiding. A double was the victim that was strangled in Will’s kitchen.

Days Of Our Lives fans will remember that at the time of Will’s death, Sami had left Salem with the twins. She had managed to steal Stefano’s fortune, which may have put her son in danger. Could this be why he was in hiding? And while we are talking about rumors, what about EJ? After he died, Stefano had Kristen give him a shot and it was never followed up on in the story line. Could we be seeing the return of EJ soon as well? Days Of Our Lives rumors say yes but portrayed by a different actor, but more on that another time.

There is a lot of secrecy, therefore a lot of speculation surrounding the return of the beloved mother and son to the set of Days Of Our Lives. Fans will have to tune in to see what unfolds with Sonny when he learns his husband is still alive. Of course, at the time of his death, Will was more worried about Sonny’s relationship with Paul than the fact that he had been unfaithful with Paul.

Legendary. ???? #DAYS ⠀ ???? @mrchristophersean A post shared by Days of our Lives (@nbcdays) on Feb 28, 2017 at 9:36am PST

What do you think about Sami coming back to Days Of Our Lives? Are you excited to know that Will didn’t actually die at the hands of the Necktie Killer? Do you think Will and Sonny will reunite or has Sonny moved on with Paul? Are you hoping that EJ finds his way back to Salem? Tell us what you think in the comments below.

