Kailyn Lowry is focused on her future and upcoming graduation after revealing Chris Lopez as her new baby daddy.

According to a new report, the Teen Mom 2 star recently opened up about her excitement for her May 13 graduation from Delaware State University, confirming she would be receiving her bachelor’s degree after six long years.

“It’s been a long and emotional journey, especially without any support from my parents,” she told E! News on May 9. “But I’m so happy and relieved!”

Kailyn Lowry has big plans for her future and after being granted her bachelor’s degree, she will be moving on to grad school in hopes of a master’s degree.

In honor of her upcoming graduation, Kailyn Lowry is planning to enjoy a dinner celebration with some of her closest friends.

Kailyn Lowry also spoke of her upcoming graduation in a blog post to fans earlier this month.

“If you follow any amount of the show, you know I’ve been struggling to get through school and earn my bachelor’s over the last 6 years…Yes, 6 years,” she wrote. “Between teen motherhood, financial hurdles in the beginning, then moving to a new state, marriage, babies and divorce… and then of course just wanting to give up, I (barely) held on and I’m FINALLY graduating May 13!”

“This has been an extremely long and emotional road for me and for my family,” she added.

Currently, Kailyn Lowry’s family consists of two boys, her oldest son, seven-year-old Isaac, from her past relationship with Jo Rivera and her youngest son, three-year-old Lincoln, from her marriage to Javi Marroquin. However, in the coming weeks, Lowry will welcome a third child.

As fans will recall, Lowry confirmed her baby news earlier this year and recently confirmed her former flame, Chris Lopez, fathered the child. Unfortunately, Lowry and Lopez are no longer together and when it comes to his role in the child’s life, he may not have one.

“She really has nothing to do with Chris, the father,” an insider told E! News days ago. “She plans on raising the baby on her own.”

Kailyn Lowry may not be dating Chris Lopez any longer but when it comes to her pregnancy, she has insisted that she and her sons are thrilled with the news of the upcoming addition to their family.

“I know this isn’t an ideal situation but I know everything will be okay,” Lowry wrote in a blog post to her fans and followers in February.

“And like I say in my book,” she continued, “with a little bit of hustle and heart, I can and I will survive anything. Having another child is something I am so happy about and I just can’t wait. My boys are so excited, those who love me are so excited, and I hope that everyone can just be happy for me during this time.”

Following Kailyn Lowry’s baby daddy reveal, Chris Lopez took to social media where he shared a telling meme of what may have been his reaction to Lowry’s decision. In his post, Lopez included a clip of a man rolling his eyes and slamming a laptop shut. A short time later, Lopez told his followers that all they need to know is that he’s ugly.

Kailyn Lowry and her family, including her exes Jo Rivera and Javi Marroquin, and her sons Isaac and Lincoln, are expected to return to MTV in Teen Mom 2 Season 8 later this year. Chris Lopez’s potential role on the show has yet to be confirmed.

