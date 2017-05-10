Miranda Lambert Reportedly Ready To Tell Blake Shelton She’s Getting Married

Miranda Lambert and Blake Shelton have managed to keep away from each other ever since they ended their marriage in 2015. The two have avoided awkward run-ins in music events even if they are both invited to perform. However, the “no contact” policy between the former husband and wife may finally break because the Pistol Annies member is reportedly ready to get in touch with The Voice coach to tell him that she’s getting married again.

“Miranda has refused to speak to Blake since their divorce,” an insider told RadarOnline.com. “But she’s happy to hit him with the news that she’s fully ready to replace him!”

The “Vice” hitmaker is ready to tie the knot with her boyfriend Anderson East and to tell her ex-husband that she’s getting married again is the ultimate revenge. According to the website, Lambert stopped talking to Shelton after she found out that he has been hooking up with Gwen Stefani. They just got divorced and he jumped into a new relationship right away.

“It infuriated Miranda that Blake started dating this gorgeous popstar before the ink was dry on their divorce papers,” the songstress’ close pal revealed.

Just a few months after Blake and Gwen announced that they are in a relationship, Miranda revealed that she’s dating Anderson by posting a photo snuggling with him back in January 2016 on Instagram. The couple rarely posts PDA photos on social media unlike the country charmer and the No Doubt lead vocalist. However, that doesn’t mean that they are not serious about their relationship. In fact, they are ready to walk the aisle.

According to HollywoodLife.com, Miranda Lambert and Anderson East got engaged after the recent Academy of Country Music Awards where she won her 8th Female Vocalist of the Year. The 28-year-old blues singer was so proud of his girlfriend and that special moment probably inspired him to propose to Blake Shelton’s ex-wife.

“Miranda and Anderson had talked about marriage in a casual way, but she never thought it was real,” a source said. “But word is he popped the question right after her big night!”

The 33-year-old songstress is reportedly over the 40-year-old country charmer. Even though East is younger than Shelton, Lambert felt that he is more mature than her ex-husband and he also makes her feel secure. The Alabama-born musician is allegedly head over heels the Texan singer. He already has wedding on his mind even if they were just dating for months.

“If it was up to Anderson he would marry Miranda today!” an insider told E! News last November. “The couple’s friends and family think it’s just a matter of time before he pops the question.”

Maybe East thought that the ACM Awards would be the perfect time to propose to Lambert. So what did the country belle see in her boyfriend that she didn’t see on Shelton? A source revealed that he treats her like a princess. He reportedly showered her with gifts on her 33rd birthday.

“Even when it’s not her birthday he spoils her in his way. He tells her all the time how pretty and amazing she is and how he is lucky to have her as his lady,” an insider said.

“Miranda is very happy with Anderson. They have gotten very close. Her friends think this is the guy for her,” their source added.

Despite her bitter divorce from Shelton, Lambert is ready to get married again and she wanted to have children too. The songstress never had a baby with Blake, which was allegedly one of the reasons why her ex-husband dumped her. However, the songstress’ priorities have changed when she started dating East.

“That has been an open conversation between her and her boyfriend,” their source said. “He wants the same.”

Since Miranda Lambert and Anderson East are both ready to get married, fans may finally see a wedding happening anytime soon.

