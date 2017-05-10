Diddy Sued By Ex-Chef Over Post-Sex Meals Service, Rap Mogul Fires Back

Sean John Combs, also known as Diddy, faces sexual harassment charges after his former personal chef filed a complaint against him claiming that she was forced to prepare and serve post-sex meals.

TMZ reports that the 47-year-old producer has been sued by his ex-chef, Cindy Rueda. Diddy’s former personal chef recently spilled the beans about his unusual parties and how she felt uneasy every time she was summoned by the famous rapper.

Rueda alleged that Diddy usually throws sex parties and would ask her “to prepare and serve entrees and appetizers to him and his guests while they were engaged in or immediately following sexual activity.”

At one point, Rueda claims that Diddy summoned him in his room after he had sex, and wasn’t shy about showing off his manhood. There was also an instance when she “was summoned by Mr. Combs to serve him a post-coital meal” and made suggestive remarks.

On at least one occasion, Rueda claimed that one of Diddy’s naked male visitors approached her in the kitchen as she was cooking and asked her “to look at and admire his genitals after he had engaged in sexual activity with another house guest.”

The distressed chef once complained to Diddy’s assistants about the matter but ended up being set up by another staff to make it look like she’d stolen one of the rapper’s watches. Rueda said she was fired last year after being accused of theft.

In the suit, she revealed that Diddy’s team offered her to sign an exit agreement waiving all rights to sue the rapper in exchange of not being prosecuted. Rueda refused to sign and was eventually terminated last year.

Aside from sexual harassment charges, Rueda also filed a complaint against Diddy for her unpaid overtime work. The former employee claimed that she sometimes worked from 9 am to 2 am as she cooked at Diddy’s Los Angeles home.

She also revealed that she earned $150 per day regardless if she worked overtime or traveled with Diddy. Rueda added that she was offered a full-time job in June 2015 but decided to decline due to “unreasonable hours and pay.”

A representative for Diddy vehemently denied the allegations and called the lawsuit “frivolous.”

“This is a frivolous lawsuit by a disgruntled ex-employee who was fired for cause.”

Rueda remains firm on her stand and is suing Diddy for “wrongful termination, sexual harassment, and violation of whistleblower protection.”

Meanwhile, Diddy also made headlines recently after throwing shade at Kendall and Kylie Jenner. Apparently, the rap mogul uploaded a controversial cropped photo from the recently concluded Met Gala event.

The photo in question was originally uploaded by Kylie Jenner on Instagram. In the said snap, the Jenner sisters can be seen posing alongside Diddy, Wiz Khalifa, Jaden Smith, Future, and Migos. However, much to everyone’s surprise, Diddy uploaded the same picture a couple of days later with the Jenner sisters obviously cropped out. He then captioned it with, “#TeamLove #BlackExcellence.”

Many were quick to point out Diddy’s crop and drew mixed reactions. Some pointed out that the rapper possibly did not intentionally cropped the Jenners and just simply wanted an all-boys photo. Some even claimed that Diddy just wanted to appreciate the African America community, matching the caption “#BlackExcellence.”

This is not the first time Diddy cropped out a Kardashian in a picture. In the past, the rapper “disassociated” himself with Kim Kardashian when he was photographed with her alongside other celebrities including Beyonce and Jay-Z. The rapper uploaded a cropped version of the photo with Kardashian obviously missing. Both Diddy and the Kardashian-Jenners have not commented on the said issue.

[Featured Image by Dia Dipasupil/Getty Images]