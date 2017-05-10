Trump Russia Ties: Bernie Sanders Sets Stage For A Massive Democratic Resistance Against Trump’s FBI Nominee

Donald Trump has fired FBI Director James Comey in a move that has raised serious concerns over the independent functioning of the bureau without any interference from the Trump administration. The move came as a surprise to everyone as no one including those in Congress, conservative circles, and even in FBI had any knowledge of such an impending action. According to the reports, even James Comey came to know about the decision via news on the television.

Donald Trump has stated that the decision was based on the mishandling of Hillary Clinton’s email investigation by James Comey. The move comes a week after Comey had incorrectly testified before Senate Judiciary Committee. In a letter to Comey, Trump wrote that it was essential to find a new effective leadership to restore the public trust and confidence in the law enforcement agency. He also mentioned that Comey was unable to lead the bureau effectively.

However, firing of James Comey by Donald Trump has been widely criticized as this is seen as interference in the investigation of Trump Russia ties. Notably, grand jury subpoenas were issued in recent weeks to associates of Michel Flynn as a part of the ongoing investigation, as reported by CNN. This indicates that FBI’s Russia investigations were reaching a significant stage. The firing of Jamey Comey is being compared to Watergate by several political experts.

Senator Bernie Sanders said in a statement that this decision raises a serious question that the administration was hiding something. He said that the timing was problematic as Comey was scheduled to appear before Congress to discuss “Worldwide Threats.” Sanders further added,

“Why did President Trump fire the person leading the investigation into possible collusion between his campaign and the Russian government?”

Bernie Sander reiterated the fact that there has been a continuous attempt by Trump to interfere in the investigation of Trump Russia ties. He then went ahead and said something that might start a massive Democratic resistance against whomever Trump nominates as next FBI director. Bernie Sanders stated,

“It is clear that whomever President Trump handpicks to lead the FBI will not be able to objectively carry out this investigation. We need an independent investigation into the Trump campaign’s ties to Russia.”

Senate Democrats and maybe even a few Senate Republicans are expected to use the argument made by Sanders to push for an independent investigation. Several Democrats have already said that the timing of firing is very troublesome. Justin Amash, a conservative Michigan congressman, said, “My staff and I are reviewing legislation to establish an independent commission on Russia.”

President Donald Trump has been vehemently defending his decision to fire Comey by a series of tweets. Notably, a few days before the elections, Trump had praised Comey for his handling of Clinton’s email inquiry. At a campaign rally, he had even said that it takes a lot of guts to take such a stand. It is also speculated that Trump was merely looking for a reason to get rid of the FBI Director.

The Russia-Trump collusion story is a total hoax, when will this taxpayer funded charade end? — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) May 8, 2017

Cryin' Chuck Schumer stated recently, "I do not have confidence in him (James Comey) any longer." Then acts so indignant. #draintheswamp — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) May 10, 2017

James Comey will be replaced by someone who will do a far better job, bringing back the spirit and prestige of the FBI. — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) May 10, 2017

Comey lost the confidence of almost everyone in Washington, Republican and Democrat alike. When things calm down, they will be thanking me! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) May 10, 2017

At present, there are huge doubts over the future of investigation in Trump Russia ties. James Comey was leading the complex counterintelligence investigation that included the FBI and three Congressional committees. Currently, FBI’s deputy director, Andrew McCabe, has been named as the acting director while the White House continuous its search for the next FBI Director.

The next FBI Director appointed by Trump will have an enormous impact on the entire Russia investigation. The new director may choose to drop the inquiry or not pursue it as aggressively as James Comey. Senator Richard Burr, who is the chairman of Senate Intelligence Committee, said that the firing of Jamey Comey would further complicate an already difficult investigation. His statement is one of the strongest statements yet by a Republican.

Although unlikely, due to this move by Trump there appears a possibility of appointment of a special prosecutor. Only time will tell if Democrats, Republicans, and the people come together and fight for the existence of democracy.

[Featured Image Matt York/AP Images]