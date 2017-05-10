‘Flip Or Flop’ Stars Tarek And Christina El Moussa Face New Lawsuit, Ex-Employee Sue Them For $37K

A disgruntled former employee is suing Flip or Flop hosts Tarek and Christina El Moussa for more than $37,000. The lawsuit comes in the wake of Tarek and Christina’s announcement that they will be doing Season 8 of their hit HGTV show despite their decision to divorce.

A certain Jonathan Schmier from North Carolina is claiming to be an ex-employee of Tarek and Christina under their Next Level Property Investments company, Yahoo! TV reported. According to Schmier, Tarek and Christina hired him from March to October 2016 to look for houses in his area so they could expand their real estate business.

Schmier alleged that he has secured five homes for the Flip or Flop stars, but he has not been paid for his services to this day. He is asking for a total of $37,800 as unpaid wages, which includes a $5,000 commission for each house and $12,800 as back pay.

Neither Christina nor Tarek El Moussa has commented, but a source told E! News that Schmier’s claims are false.

“It’s an absurd claim, and has no merit. Tarek and Christina have never met him. They’ve never even done a house in the Carolinas. They’ve only done houses in California.”

Tarek and Christina are currently in the middle of filming for Flip or Flop Season 7. Christina posted a photo on Instagram yesterday, posing with Tarek and the whole production crew.

“The band is back together!” Christina wrote in the caption.

And, just like that… The band is back together!!! #fliporflop #season7 #day1 ???????? A post shared by Christina El Moussa (@christinaelmoussa) on May 9, 2017 at 12:52pm PDT

Despite their split, Tarek and Christina remain friendly with each other. Besides spending time together for Flip or Flop, the exes are also committed to co-parenting their two children, Taylor, six, and Brayden, two.

Just last week, Tarek and Christina even walked the red carpet of the 44th Daytime Emmy Awards together. They were a picture of a happy ex-couple throughout the event, beaming at each other and holding each other’s arm.

Before that, they were also spotted in several speaking engagements. Fans naturally assumed that this could be the start of a romantic reunion, but Christina was quick to shut down the rumors.

On a recent guesting at E!’s Daily Pop, Christina insisted that she has “never gone back in the ex category” and that her relationship with Tarek is strictly platonic now. She also revealed that both of them are open to the idea of going back into the dating world.

“We’re actually really good. We’ve been separated for almost a year now. We’ve made a lot of progress on our relationship. We’re just really focused on the kids, and we’re really excited to start on 15 new episodes of Flip or Flop.”

Christina and Tarek announced their split last December, but they have been apart since May 2016. It can be remembered that their separation was a controversial one and even involved an altercation with the police. In May 2016, it was reported that authorities were called after Tarek took a gun into a park near their home in Yorba Linda, California. Tarek claimed that he only needed a breather. He officially filed for divorce in January.

Tarek has said in the past that he’ll always love Christina, for the simple reason that she’s the mother of his children. In an interview with People last March, Tarek claimed that he and Christina will remain “great friends” for the sake of their children.

“Divorced couples who fight their whole lives really mess up their kids. We had a talk and said, ‘We still want the kids to understand we’re a unit — that we’re still a family even if we’re not together.'”

Flip or Flop is known as a husband-wife show and fans have always loved Tarek and Christina’s banters and sweet moments. The hit HGTV home-flipping show has created a niche for couples in the real estate business, such as Chip and Joanna Gaines in Fixer Upper. It will be interesting to see how much Flip or Flop will change now that Tarek and Christina are no longer husband and wife.

[Featured Image by @TarekChristina/Twitter]