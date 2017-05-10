Angelina Jolie And Brad Pitt Staged Self-Inflicting GQ Interview? Children Custody Allegedly Part Of The Deal

Angelina Jolie and Brad Pitt’s relationship continues to be an enigma to many of us, perhaps even more so than before following the Allied star’s revealing GQ Style interview a week ago. In the interview, Pitt admitted that his “boozing problem” was a big part of the reason why his relationship with Ange and their children started going south, as if he’s taking the brunt of the blame in the entire messy affair.

The narrative Brad Pitt presented in the GQ interview seems simple enough, and has in fact provided his family some sort of closure after all the messy drama surrounding the divorce and the child abuse case.

Ange 'forced' Brad to take blame for split – Yahoo7 Be https://t.co/2EfiUrJf1q — Angelina Jolie (@AngeliJolie24x7) May 10, 2017

NewIdea magazine, however, has made shocking new claims that show a different angle to the story framed by Pitt’s GQ Style interview. Yahoo 7 reports that according to the mag’s insiders, the entire interview was orchestrated by Angelina Jolie and Brad Pitt, with the latter having no other choice in the matter on account of his desire to have shared custody of their children.

“There’s no doubt this was part of their divorce deal,” an insider revealed to the publication. “Everyone’s convinced it was one of her conditions for him to see the kids.”

The insider adds that Jolie was fuming when the public started to side with Pitt in response to the child abuse case she filed against him.

“Angelina will never get over the fact everyone turned on her,” the insider continued. “She knew he was going to be doing press and she insisted via their judge that he take the blame and own up to his mistakes.”

The GQ Style interview seems to support this notion, as Pitt opened up about his addiction to booze and how it had become a problem. He also revealed that he went into therapy right after his split from Angelina Jolie.

“I stopped everything except boozing when I started my family. But even this last year, you know—things I wasn’t dealing with. I was boozing too much,” Pitt said. “It’s just become a problem. And I’m really happy it’s been half a year now, which is bittersweet, but I’ve got my feelings in my fingertips again. I had to step away for a minute. And truthfully I could drink a Russian under the table with his own vodka. I was a professional. I was good.”

A @GQSTYLE EXCLUSIVE: Brad Pitt talks divorce, quitting drinking, and becoming a better man https://t.co/BaSYZH4uXD pic.twitter.com/O9rftpaJCe — GQ Magazine (@GQMagazine) May 3, 2017

Brad Pitt and Angelina Jolie’s legal battles in regards to the custody of their children were a hot mess. Angelina filed a child abuse case against Brad, prompting the FBI and DCFS to conduct an investigation on him. In the end, the Allied star was cleared of all charges, and since then Ange didn’t have any more legal grounds to have sole custody of the children.

Of course, the fact that the ruling was favorable to Pitt is inconsistent with the claims made by New Idea magazine’s sources. Why would he allow himself to be blackmailed into doing a self-inflicting GQ interview if he had won legal rights to see his kids with Jolie?

As reported by Hollywood Life in early April, Brad Pitt has been reunited with his and Angelina Jolie’s eldest children Maddox, 15, and Pax, 13, after “months of therapy [and] a lengthy child services investigation.”

Brad and Jolie’s divorce in September last year came after an altercation allegedly took place between the actor and his son Maddox on a private plane. Since then, Pitt was denied from having contact with the children.

Do you think there’s truth to the claim that Angelina Jolie and Brad Pitt orchestrated the GQ interview just so the latter can be allowed to see their children? Or is this just fake news? Share your thoughts below.

[Featured Image by Robin Marchant/Getty Images]