North Korea’s ‘Invincible Army’ Awaiting Orders ‘To Wage A Final And Sacred War’

North Korea has an “invincible army” and is waiting for an order to wage a “final sacred war” according to the official media outlet for the Central Committee of the Worker’s Party of Korea. The article from the Rodong Sinmun newspaper was translated by KNCA Watch. As per the Daily Mail, the article told its North Korean readers the country’s army was an “invincible army equipped with powerful strike means and ever-victorious tactics.”

The newspaper claimed the strike will turn into a sea of fire and destroy the “bluffing U.S. imperialists,” the DPRK warned. The Central Committee of the Workers’ Party of Korea is led by Kim Jong-Un. North Korea’s military may be armed with outdated weapons — yet with 1.2 million men, the North Korean army poses a very real threat to South Korea, according to Fox News.

Nonetheless, the announcement placed a special emphasis on the Trump administration noting the U.S. is making an effort to “attain its’ purpose” through “military threat and blackmail.”

“The U.S. imperialists are trying hard to attain its purpose through military threat and blackmail while brandishing all sorts of strategic and tactical weapons of demonstrative and threatening nature… But it is nothing but a bluffing of the mentally weak and a last-ditch effort of those with a miserable end at hand.”

“The army of the Democratic People’s Republic of Korea (DPRK), full of the spirit of annihilating the enemies, is waiting for an order to wage a final sacred war, with their guns leveled at the detestable targets… Our strike will all at once turn into sea of fire, completely destroying enemies and winning a final victory.”

The article insisted the words penned were not empty threats and called the DPRK’s stance on defense was an “everlasting treasure.”

Due to the “hostile” policy of the United States, North Korea maintains that it must develop nuclear weapons.

North Korean Defense Minister General, Pak Yong Sik, said his country was ready to use pre-emptive strikes to defend against “US imperialists,” warning nuclear war could break out because of the “frantic war drills” last week.

Tensions between the United States and North Korea have mounted since North Korea threatened to strike United States aircraft carrier, USS Carl Vinson, with “one single strike.” The newspaper likened the U.S. aircraft carrier to a “gross animal” and said a strike on the carrier would be “an actual example to show our military’s force.”

North Korea Detains Fourth U.S. Citizen

The DPRK warning was delivered just days before North Korea said it has detained its’ fourth American citizen. North Korea detained its’ fourth citizen of the United State on May 6, 2017. Kim Hak-song worked at the Pyongyang University of Science and Technology. The news of the detainment was reported by North Korean state-run news agency, KCNA.

Currently, there are three other U.S. citizens who are being held in North Korea. Last month, the third detained citizen, Kim Sang-duck, had also taught at Pyongyang University, was detained in late April for hostile acts, according to the North’s official media as per BBC News.

In the past, the United States has accused North Korea of detaining its citizens to use them as pawns.

KCNA said that “a relevant institution” was “conducting [a] detailed investigation” into the alleged crimes brought against Kim Hak-song. The North Korean news outlet provided no further details. A State Department official said Washington was “aware of reports that a US citizen was detained in North Korea.” The department added that they would meet with the Swedish Embassy in Pyongyang which helps look after U.S. interests in North Korea.

Kim Hak-song had previously described himself as a Christian missionary. An online post by the professor claimed he intended to start an experimental farm at Pyongyang University of Science and Technology, Reuters reported.

The university was built to teach the children of North Korea’s elite families. The children are all hand-picked by Kim Jong-un’s regime to receive a Western education, according to BBC News. Within the university, all of the classes are in English and many of teachers are American. These facts are astonishing considering North Korea has isolated itself from the outside world for decades and has publicly announced the United States as being its’ enemy.

It was founded in 2010 by a Korean-American Christian entrepreneur. Much of the cost of the University is funded by U.S. and South Korea Christian charities. In North Korea, there are several lecturers who are foreigners teaching at the university.

North Korea and the U.S. tensions have mounted since Pyongyang accused the CIA of plotting an assassination attempt on Kim Jong-un.

