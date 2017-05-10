‘Game Of Thrones’ Season 7 Spoilers: Has An Overlooked Character Already Predicted How The Show Will End?

We already know that HBO’s Game of Thrones has just one season left in it, but exactly how the hit fantasy drama will end remains a tightly kept secret. However, a new fan theory suggests that an overlooked minor character may have already predicted how Game of Thrones will conclude back in the show’s first season.

This article contains potential spoilers for Game of Thrones Season 7.

Old Nan Knows: Is There Some Truth Behind 'Game Of Thrones' Taking Place In The Eye Of A Giant Named… https://t.co/2ckMYiCMon #GameofThrones pic.twitter.com/FhVwOkoCBc — Game of Thrones (@gameofthronestv) March 31, 2017

According to Digital Spy, the theory centers around Winterfell’s Old Nan (Margaret John), a character who has only appeared in four episodes of the show. House Stark’s oldest servant and the late Hodor’s great grandmother, Nan came to Winterfell in order to nurse Bran Stark (Isaac Hempstead Wright) after Jaime Lannister (Nikolaj Coster-Waldau) pushed him from the tower. But could Old Nan’s tales hold the key to exactly how Game of Thrones will end?

Whilst taking care of Bran, Old Nan tells him tales that eventually appear to foretell future events. For example, after the Red Wedding, Old Nan tells Bran a tale about “The Rat Cook,” a legend which sees the Night’s Watch cook kill the son of a visiting king and serve it to the king in a pie. However, that tale actually became true last season when Arya Stark (Maisie Williams) served Walder Frey (David Bradley) a similar pie in revenge for events that unfolded at the Red Wedding.

According to the Express, whilst many viewers may believe Old Nan’s stories to be just that, in the A Song of Ice and Fire novels by George R.R. Martin, she suggests that there may be more to them.

“I hate your stupid stories,” Bran says.

“My stories?” says Old Nan. “No, my little lord, not mine. The stories are before me and after me, before you too.”

If this does, in fact, mean that Old Nan’s stories are prophecies for the future, one of her stories could hold the key to explaining exactly how Game of Thrones will end and it’s been right under our noses the whole time.

RELATED STORIES ON INQUISITR:

‘Game Of Thrones’ Season 7: Premiere Date, Trailer, Cast, And Everything You Need To Know

‘House Of Cards’ Season 5 Predictions: What To Expect From The New Season

‘The Good Fight’ Season 2: Premiere Date, Cast, Trailer, And Everything We Know

In the aforementioned book series, Old Nan regularly references one particular story, “Bran the Builder.” In the story, she speaks of Brandon Stark who existed long before the events of the show and how he “raised Winterfell, and some say the Wall.”

However, a new fan theory suggests that considering Old Nan’s stories aren’t particularly chronicled by time, and Bran’s ability to seemingly travel time, she may actually be referring to Bran, who will go back in time at the end of the series and build the wall, which would then make him Bran in Old Nan’s story.

HBO is planning not just one, but four spinoffs to 'Game of Thrones' https://t.co/0prtuAv22V pic.twitter.com/tr614rNOVQ — Forbes (@Forbes) May 8, 2017

What’s more, in the DVD extras released with the last season of Game of Thrones, one scene shows Bran the Builder being wheeled around, suggest that like present-day Bran, he was also paralyzed.

The logic around the theory is a little confusing, however, one Game of Thrones fan summed up Bran’s ability to exist in both the past and the present, whilst ensuring the future survival of Westeros.

“Bran will go back in time to build the Wall, and when people will ask the guy’s name, he’ll just say Bran,” he said. “Thus, Bran the Builder, who will be the inspiration for his name when he’s born in the present time. He’ll be the one who’ll establish, in the past, that there must always be Starks at Winterfell because he must ensure that he comes to exist in the present.”

#GameofThrones season 7 is approaching. Here's Every Single Spoiler we know about it. https://t.co/2lpX7VrDdy Spoiler warning, obviously. pic.twitter.com/2nbgmeGzMa — Winter is Coming (@WiCnet) May 2, 2017

Whether or not the theory has any truth behind it remains to be seen. However, Game of Thrones returns for its seventh and penultimate season on HBO on July 16, meaning we’ll soon find out.

[Featured Image by HBO]