‘Days Of Our Lives’ Spoilers: How Does Nicole React When Eric Brady Tries To Save The Day?

Days Of Our Lives spoilers revealed that Eric Brady (Greg Vaughan) would go on a secret mission to help someone. Last week, fans discovered that Brady Black (Eric Martsolf) has asked Eric to save Nicole Walker (Arianne Zucker) and baby Holly. However, how will Nicole react when she sees the former priest who killed the man she was going to marry?

DOOL spoilers are ahead. Do not continue reading unless you want to know what is coming up next on the NBC soap opera.

Eric and Nicole have a history together. A few years ago, they were involved, but the relationship wasn’t meant to be. After the split, Nicole got together with Dr. Daniel Jonas (Shawn Christian). Unfortunately, Eric killed Daniel in a drunken car accident and Nicole has never forgiven Eric for his actions. Nicole is hoping that she can escape or someone will rescue her. However, she probably has no idea that Eric is on his way.

Days Of Our Lives spoilers from Soap Central reveal what happens when Eric Brady shows up in Greece to save Nicole and baby Holly. Showing up in a disguise, he comes to rescue the kidnapped pair. Instead of focusing on getting out of Xander’s clutches, she verbally assaults Eric. It is understandable that she is still angry. However, she needs to focus on getting out of Xander’s Greek compound.

With Eric in disguise as a guard, Xander doesn’t recognize him because he is drunk. He convinces the nanny to hand over the baby, but Xander has other ideas. Somehow, Eric manages to get Nicole’s baby and takes her to a plane that is waiting nearby. Then, he goes back to get Nicole. Unfortunately, he ends up coming face to face with Xander Cook. How will Eric manage to get Nicole to safety now that the villain knows he is there?

In the latest issue of Soap Opera Digest, Greg Vaughan discussed what is going on with Eric on Days Of Our Lives. He explained that by helping those he has hurt, like Nicole, Eric believes he can also help himself find peace. He also called the mission “a little MacGyver-esque.” The soap opera actor explained that Eric is glad that Nicole has not been harmed, at least physically. However, he still has to find a way to escape with both Nicole and baby Holly.

Soap Central revealed that on Days Of Our Lives, Eric and Xander will have a dangerous battle. How will this all play out? With Arianne Zucker preparing to leave the soap opera, will Nicole make it back to Salem alive? If she does, what consequences will she face for kidnapping Holly? There are a lot of questions and fans are hoping that Nicole can just be happy with her little girl. However, Chloe Lane (Nadia Bjorlin) might not feel the same way.

Other Days Of Our Lives spoilers include Chad DiMera (Billy Flynn) getting the cursed amulet. He lies to Andre DiMera (Thaao Penghlis) and Hope Brady (Kristian Alfonso) about having possession of the object. As for Deimos Kiriakis (Vincent Irizarry), he is on his way to Greece. However, he isn’t prepared for Xander having a list of new demands. That isn’t the only problem Deimos will face. Sonny Kiriakis (Freddie Smith) and Paul Narita (Sean Christopher) are also on their way to the Greek island.

What do you think of Eric and Nicole’s storyline on Days Of Our Lives? Can Greg Vaughan’s character save the mother and child? Will Nicole Walker ever forgive the former priest for killing Daniel Jonas?

[Featured Image by Mike Moore/Getty Images for Corday Productions]