Kristen Stewart has got herself another lover. The “Rise” singer Katy Perry reportedly has the hots for her and if reports are to be believed then she desperately wants to date Stella Maxwell’s girlfriend.

Katy Perry had a few tough relationships in the past with men. According to an alleged report from NW Magazine, with failure in multiple relationships with men, Katy is keen to explore her sexuality.

“She’s never ruled out having a relationship with a woman. She thinks dating a woman would be easier somehow,” tells a close source. “She’s open to love, whoever it’s with.”

The alleged source further added that she was taught to fear to be homosexual during her religious upbringing but now “men don’t rock her boat.”

“She’s sick and tired of the game-playing. A lot of the men she’s known are self-serving, self-indulgent jerks — and she hasn’t felt a strong emotional connection since Russell and John. She’s ready for a partner who really understands her.”

Talking about Kristen Stewart, the alleged source added that Katy Perry has been a fan of the actress ever since she saw her performance in Twilight film series and has always considered her as someone who understands a partner.

“Kristen’s so out and proud of her sexuality and who she is these days, which is something Katy really admires. To say she’s crushing hard is an understatement — she finds Kristen the perfect mixture of tomboy and vixen.”

In 2013, Katy Perry herself made it clear that she thinks very highly of Kristen Stewart. After the highly publicized scandal that made Robert Pattinson walking away from Kristen, many media outlets speculated that Perry is thinking about getting romantically involved with the Twilight hunk.

The singer revealed to Elle UK magazine that she texted Kristen and explained to her that she is simply being a friend to Pattinson in the wake of his split.

“I sent her a text message saying: ‘I know you’ve seen all this stuff but you know I would never disrespect you. I’m not that person,'” Katy told Elle UK. “I’m just trying to be a friend to him but it is unfortunate that I do have a set of t*ts.”

According to NW Magazine, now Katy is not worried about Stella Maxwell, who is romantically involved with Kristen these days. According to the outlet’s unknown source, Kristen’s relationship with Stella is in its last phase as the Personal Shopper movie actress is “getting real tired of Stella’s temper tantrums, so it looks like there’s trouble in paradise.”

“Stella’s so insecure and she keeps accusing Kristen of cheating. When they meet up with friends, Stella complains that Kristen ignores her. She needs constant reassuring, but what she’s doing is driving Kristen away,” the source explained.

According to the source, it’s just a matter of time before Kristen realizes that Stella is not the right partner for her and when she will realize this, “Katy will be ready to swoop in.”

As of this writing, neither Katy Perry nor Kristen Stewart has officially commented on the magazine’s alleged claims. At the very same time, the recently released pictures of Kristen with Stella Maxwell shows that the movie actress is extremely happy with her Victoria’s Secret model girlfriend and there is no bad blood between both of them.

At the very same time, even Katy Perry is taking her time off after parting ways with Orlando Bloom. If recent reports are to be believed then she is even considering to collaborate with Taylor Swift’s ex Calvin Harris on his new album.

So it is safe to say that, Katy Perry is not interested in falling in love with Kristen as reported by the NW Magazine and the reports about Kristen getting irritated with Stella are nothing but rumors.

That being said, even if these rumors are true, would it be interesting to see Katy Perry dating Kristen Stewart? Sound off your views in the comments below and keep checking this space for the latest celebrity gossips and their relationship news.

[Featured Image by Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty Images and Frazer Harrison/Getty Images]