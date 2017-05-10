Rob Dyrdek Mourns Christopher ‘Big Black’ Boykin’s Death: ‘My Heart Is Broken’

Rob Dyrdek shared heartfelt messages on social media, expressing sadness over the shocking death of his close friend and fellow Rob & Big reality show co-star Christopher “Big Black” Boykin, on May 9, reportedly from a heart attack at the age of 45.

The poignant and touching messages paying tribute to one of his best friends were filled with memories of the times they had spent together. The messages were posted to Twitter and Instagram yesterday, shortly after news that Boykin had passed away on Tuesday morning.

The heartbroken former professional skateboarder recalled in the series of tweets, the “unforgettable” adventures he shared with Big Black when they starred in Rob & Big. The tweets were accompanied by photos showing the two sharing happy and playful moments together.

“My heart is broken. I don’t want to write this post,” Dyrdek, 42, wrote on social media. “I don’t want to believe that this is reality. I am so thankful for you.”

“We truly were brothers that lived an unexpected unforgettable adventure,” Dyrdek continued. “I just can’t fathom that it would end so suddenly. You will forever be in my heart.”

One of the series of photos posted to social media showed Boykin holding Dyrdek’s baby son (see below) and making a silly face at the startled infant who held on to his neck chain.

Christopher “Big Black” Boykin played bodyguard to Dyrdek in the immensely popular MTV show Rob & Big, which ran for three seasons from 2006 to 2008.

Boykin appeared in 19 episodes of Rob & Big before the show ended abruptly after a misunderstanding flared between the two.

Boykin also appeared on Rob Dyrdek’s Fantasy Factory and Ridiculousness. Expressing his feeling of utter devastation at the tragic news of his friend’s premature death, Dyrdek said Boykin was more than just a reality show co-star who played his bodyguard. He said he and Boykin were “brothers” who shared “unforgettable” times together.

“I am so thankful for this moment. Thank you for being an amazing human being and brother.”

MTV also paid tribute to “Big Black” Boykin in an official statement released yesterday.

“MTV is deeply saddened to learn the news of Christopher ‘Big Black’ Boykin’s passing,” the statement said. “He was a long time and beloved member of the MTV family and will be greatly missed. Our thoughts and prayers go out to his family and friends at this time.”

Dyrdek and Boykin shot to stardom in 2006 when they starred in Rob & Big. The show followed the endless crazy hijinks of the two in their Hollywood Hills home. Big Black also appeared in MTV’s hit show, Rob Dyrdek’s Fantasy Factory.

Boykin also later appeared on MTV’s Guy Code and Snack Off.

Another reality TV co-star who mourned Big Black’s death on social media was Chanel West Coast (Chelsea Chanel Dudley), the rapper, singer, actress and model, who appeared with Boykin in Dyrdek’s Fantasy Factory and Ridiculousness. She also posted a tribute to Big Black on social media.

“RIP @BigBlack. My heart is crushed. I’ll remember all the times you made me laugh and my prayers go out to your family.”

The 6-foot, 6-inch, 375-lb giant, had launched his own plus-sized clothing lines, Big Man Network and Big Dime Pieces, before he died.

Once, while thinking about his accomplishments, he expressed gratitude that a “fat black kid” from Wiggins, Stone County, Mississippi, got so far in life.

“Whenever I have dinner at Lemonade in Studio City, I always cross the street to a look at one of my accomplishments, ‘the Ventura Blvd walk of fame’ not bad for a fat black kid from Wiggins Ms….#godisgood #allthetime.”

Boykin had served in the U.S. Navy before he started his career in entertainment.

He was survived by his 9-year-old daughter, Isis Rea Boykin.

