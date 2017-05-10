WWE Rumors: Huge Feud Being Planned For Shinsuke Nakamura After Match With Dolph Ziggler at ‘WWE Backlash’

The WWE Universe is anticipating the main roster debut of Shinsuke Nakamura at WWE Backlash, but the fans could be even more excited for what WWE officials have planned for him after that PPV. Only two days after WrestleMania 33, “The King of Strong Style” made his main roster debut on SmackDown Live. He has wrestled during WWE live events and dark matches, but Nakamura hasn’t wrestled on WWE television yet.

It’s being said WWE officials delayed Shinsuke’s in-ring debut until WWE Backlash because they thought it would be more meaningful. Nakamura having a good match and a huge win over Ziggler on PPV does a lot more for him than beating jobbers in squash matches. Shinsuke Nakamura is too big of a superstar not to be featured in big matches with higher-quality opponents such as an eight year veteran like Dolph Ziggler.

However, Shinsuke Nakamura’s momentum has been red-hot since his debut on the main roster. Once he’s wrestling on a regular basis, WWE officials will need to ensure that his momentum is progressing properly heading into the summer months. Thankfully, the powers that be are on top of that issue and have already planned a huge rivalry for “The King of Strong Style” for after the match with Ziggler at WWE Backlash.

At WWE Backlash, Kevin Owens will defend the United States Championship against AJ Styles. Their feud is something the WWE Universe is excited to see, but it may not last as long as many people were hoping it would. On paper, Owens vs. Styles appeared to be a rivalry that could last for months. However, it has been reported that Shinsuke Nakamura will likely enter the United States Title picture after WWE Backlash.

A WWE live event in Bakersfield, California in late-June is advertising Nakamura vs. Owens on the card. Of course, the card is always subject to change. However, they can also indicate what WWE is planning for the immediate future. If Shinsuke Nakamura is entering the US Title hunt, that means Owens is likely to retain the title at WWE Backlash. The fans may not like the rivalry between Owens and Styles being cut so short.

That could be true, but Owens entering into a new feud with “The King of Strong Style” likely means Styles will be back in the WWE Title picture. It’s been reported that WWE officials have penciled in Nakamura vs. Styles for WrestleMania 34. For the time being, they will want to keep both men away from one another.

The only potential issue could be that WWE officials are still trying to build Nakamura as a top babyface in WWE. A big reason for him being brought to the main roster was to fill the gap left by John Cena. On paper, a feud with Owens over the United States Championship can only end with Nakamura winning the title. The last thing WWE officials want to do is booked him to lose a big match right now, which gives away the feud.

If that’s the case, “The King of Strong Style” will likely keep the US Title for a very long reign. That would be a good thing for the championship. WWE officials could build prestige for the title while Nakamura’s stock continues to rise over the coming months.

On paper, it sounds great until WWE officials decide Shinsuke Nakamura is ready to challenge for the WWE Championship. Eventually, he will likely be forced to lose the US Title. WWE officials may have to cross that bridge when the time comes, but everything else about a feud between Nakamura and Owens is exciting.

[Featured Image by WWE]