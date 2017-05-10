Abby Lee Miller’s fraud case is finally over and the former Dance Moms coach has been sentenced to one year in jail. Although Miller is mostly known for her mean and harsh treatment to the young dancers, she still gets the support from some of the stars of the dancing competition.

After news of Abby Lee Miller’s prison sentence broke out, some of the Dance Moms cast took to social media to show their support for the dance teacher. Nine-year-old Elliana Walmsley shared a photo of her and Miller on Instagram captioning it with, “I love you Miss Abby. I wouldn’t be where I am without you.”

Walmsley credits Abby for the lessons about life and dance. She concluded her touching post with words of support, telling the coach that she “will always be there” for her.

Kamryn Beck, on the other hand, let her support for Abby Lee Miller show on her Instagram Story, E! Online reported. She posted a photo of herself with Miller and doodled a heart on it. Beck tells her followers not to believe everything they see on the television. She’s keeping Abby in her thoughts and prayers.

Another Dance Moms star who’s got Abby’s back is 12-year-old Maes Caesi. Caesi also took to Instagram to show that Abby Lee is an inspiration to her. Her post may have come before Miller’s prison sentence was announced but it only shows that she doesn’t resent the Lifetime dance coach.

When there are supporters, there are also haters and Abby Lee Miller has got a lot of them. With the news that she’ll spend time in jail, there’s no doubt that haters are happy about the news. Among the Dance Moms stars who could be breathing a sigh of relief right now are Christi Lukasiak and Kelly Hyland, who attended Miller’s court hearing on Monday in support of the government, the TribLive reported.

“I’m here supporting the government because I’m a tax-paying citizen in Pittsburgh.”

Lukasiak and daughter Chloe and Hyland and her daughters, Paige and Brooke left Dance Moms in 2014 following the tension they have with the 50-year-old dance instructor. Lukasiak had a serious fight with Miller on the finale of the show’s fourth Season when the latter referred to Chloe as “washed up.” Lukasiak also said that Abby made fun of Chloe’s face, which was a result of a medical condition.

Hyland, on the other hand, had a physical altercation with the dance coach. She accused Miller of trying to get rid of her daughters and have a new dancer replace them. Miller attempted to bite Hyland’s hand but then she slapped her face and hair pulling started. Hyland was booked for harassment and assault but no charges have been filed.

Miller pleaded guilty to concealing bankruptcy assets in June 2016. She also pleaded guilty to not reporting an international monetary transaction. After her sentence, the dance instructor finally speaks about her situation outside the courthouse, saying she’s actually “relieved” and feels “peaceful,” ET Online reported.

But even as she will be spending time in jail, Abby will keep herself busy with a new show that she’s pitching, which also involves dancing. She is aware, though, that things will be different where she will be heading, especially when she has to deal with other women in the facility, but she assures her fans that she will be alright.

“There’s a few physical limitations, dietary limitations [in prison], of course, but it’ll be OK. It’s a realm of the world I know nothing about. I just know what I know and I do the best I can.”

For all of Abby Lee Miller’s fans and supporters, she only has a little piece of advice, which is to “live and learn.”

[Featured Image by Alberto E. Rodriguez/Getty Images]