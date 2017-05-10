Tickets Now On Sale For Mickey’s Not-So-Scary Halloween Party 2017 At Walt Disney World

More than a month ago, Disney revealed the dates for their always popular Mickey’s Not-So-Scary Halloween Party for the fall of 2017, but tickets were not yet for sale. As guests and wild Disney fans prepared for all the spooky fun coming later this year, they wanted to jump ahead of things and have their tickets purchased and ready to go. Now, they can do that as Walt Disney World finally has the tickets on sale and ready to purchase.

As expected, the prices for tickets have gone up a bit, but that is common with the Halloween parties and it happens every single year. Disney waited until the late hours of the evening to put the prices on the tickets page of their official website, but many sharp eyes caught them.

Guests looking to attend Mickey’s Not-So-Scary Halloween Party this year can enjoy some of the great events from past years such as the “Boo-To-You” Parade, Hocus Pocus Villain Spelltacular, and themed fireworks. Don’t forget to enjoy trick-or-treating and Halloween dance parties spread throughout Magic Kingdom as well.

Oh, don’t forget the Cadaver Dans Barbershop Quartet who will be wandering around and singing through Frontierland.

Here are the official 2017 dates for Mickey’s Not-So-Scary Halloween Party.

August 25 and 29

September 1, 7, 10, 12, 15, 17, 19, 22, 24, 26 and 29

October 1, 3, 5, 6, 9, 10, 12, 13, 15, 17, 19, 20, 22, 24, 26, 27, 29 and 31

November 1

Yes, guests can enjoy some Halloween in August, through September and October, and finish it up on the first day of November. There are a whopping 32 Halloween parties for guests to attend throughout the four months, and pricing does vary depending on when you are going.

As you’ll notice by the pricing below, the cost does vary for the parties depending on day of the week, time of the month, and the closer to the actual holiday. Halloween night is the most expensive of them all and it is usually the first night to sell out.

Pricing is as follows with the first number being for adults and the second for children (ages 3-9). All prices below are excluding tax:

$74/69

Aug. 25, 29

Sept. 1, 7, 10, 12, 17, 24

$79/$74

Sept. 19, 26

$88/$83

Sept. 15, 22, 29

Oct. 1

$94/$89

Oct. 3, 5, 9, 10, 12, 15, 17, 19, 22, 24, 26

Nov. 1

$99/$94

Oct. 6, 13, 20, 27, 29

$115/$110

Oct. 31

Tickets can be purchased by clicking this link which will lead you to the official page for Mickey’s Not-So-Scary Halloween Party. There may be special rates for Annual Passholders and DVC members on some dates, so, make sure to check when purchasing tickets.

One thing that is extremely important to remember is that Disney does have a specific set of rules and guidelines regarding guests wearing costumes. Costumes are allowed to be worn by all those visiting Magic Kingdom during Mickey’s Not-So-Scary Halloween Party nights, but they are prohibited for those over the age of 14 throughout the rest of the year.

The official website for Walt Disney World does have a list of the costume guidelines as they are throughout the year. For the Halloween parties, though, make sure to check out the revised guidelines as costumes are permitted, but not everything is allowed.

Disney does always reserve the right to refuse entry to any guest whose costume does not fall into the guidelines or is deemed inappropriate.

Also, don’t forget that tickets have also gone on sale for Mickey’s Very Merry Christmas Party which will take place on select nights throughout November and December.

Mickey’s Not-So-Scary Halloween Party is one of the greatest events of every single year at Walt Disney World and it is no surprise that it will be in 2017. Many wonder why there are Halloween events in September and even stretching into August, but Walt Disney World wants to give as many guests as possible the chance to enjoy the fun. With tickets now on sale, you can also know exactly which one you’re attending in Magic Kingdom without worry of it selling out.

[Featured Image by Disney]