Janet Jackson Back On Tour, Baby In Tow

Janet Jackson may have given birth to a baby son four months ago, but she’s already ready to get back on tour.

Janet Jackson should seemingly have a lot on her mind now that she gave birth to baby son Eissa on January 3 and split from her husband Wissam Al Mana shortly afterwards. But no. The sister of the late Michael Jackson says she’s ready to get back on tour.

Janet Jackson took to Twitter last Monday night to announce that she’s ready to get back on her controversial “Unbreakable Tour,” which has undergone a name change to the “State of the World Tour.”

A special message from Janet for her fans. pic.twitter.com/VXa6h25ksK — Janet Jackson (@JanetJackson) May 2, 2017

During her Twitter address – which sees her lying down on a white pillow – Janet Jackson gushed about her newborn baby and even briefly touched upon her split from husband of five years, Wissam Al Mana.

Janet Jackson began her video address by warning her fans that they may not recognize her as she has “put on a few” since giving birth to Eissa earlier this year. But it turns out Jackson wasn’t alone in the room at the moment, as her brother Randy’s voice could be heard jokingly saying, “More than a few.”

Jacket Jackson was quick to shut down Randy and turned her attention back to the camera, saying, “I thank God” for her 4-month old baby son Eissa, who last month appeared on Jackson’s Instagram account. It was Jackson’s first Instagram post in 40 weeks.

“He is so healthy, so beautiful, so sweet, so loving. Such a healthy baby.”

My baby and me after nap time. A post shared by Janet Jackson (@janetjackson) on Apr 14, 2017 at 6:17pm PDT

While Jacket Jackson’s fans certainly appreciate the “Rhythm Nation” singer getting back on tour to complete the 56-city run, they want to know the real reasons behind her split from husband, which strangely came a couple of months after welcoming their baby.

While many of her fans are still skeptical about the reports of their split, Janet Jackson once and for all confirmed the news while announcing getting back on tour.

“Yes, I separated from my husband, we are in court and the rest is in God’s hands.”

It’s unclear what led to the divorce between Janet Jackson and Al Mana shortly after they welcomed their first baby together after five years of marriage.

Janet Jackson is set to continue her newly-renamed tour “State of the World Tour” on September 7 in Lafayette, Louisiana after postponing the originally named “Unbreakable Tour” – honoring her 2015 album of the same name – several times due to surgery, family planning, and then pregnancy with baby son Eissa, according to Rolling Stone.

During her Twitter address to fans, Janet Jackson insisted that her new tour name is “not about politics,” rather, it’s about “people, the world, relationships and just… love.”

Janet Jackson had toured for only two-and-a-half months before postponing the tour in December 2015. On March 26 last year, the sister of Michael Jackson performed a show in Dubai, but that was it.

After more than a year of inactivity, Janet Jackson is set to return on tour in Lafayette, ending the “State of the World Tour in Atlanta,” Georgia on December 17.

In 1990, Janet Jackson was the first black woman to win MTV’s Video Vanguard Award. #Icon pic.twitter.com/UNHLwL0Q5i — Janet Jackson Fans (@JanetFanz) May 7, 2017

Some of Janet Jackson’s fans cannot help but wonder whether or not the singer is truly ready to get back on tour, as Eissa will be only 8-months-old by the time Jackson returns on tour. And considering that she and her former estranged husband Al Mana would most likely be raising Eissa separately – that raises certain concerns about Jackson’s decision to get back to work so soon.

