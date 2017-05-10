Tickets Now On Sale For Mickey’s Very Merry Christmas Party 2017 At Walt Disney World

It may only be the spring, but those who are traveling to Walt Disney World later this year are already thinking about the Christmas holidays. For two long months, the spirit of the season is in the air at the Orlando theme parks and guests can now secure their attendance for one of the greatest events of every year. Tickets are now on sale for all dates for Mickey’s Very Merry Christmas Party which will once again take place in Magic Kingdom.

Finally, more than a month after the dates were officially released, Disney has now put tickets on sale for the 2017 dates for Mickey’s Very Merry Christmas Party on their official website.

During the Christmas parties, guests will be able to enjoy seeing Mickey’s Once Upon A Christmastime Parade, themed fireworks, and some rare character meet-and-greets. There will also be dance parties and stage shows, and it will even “snow” on Main Street U.S.A.

One of the greatest things about the holiday season at Walt Disney World is the lighting of Cinderella Castle each evening. Millions of shining lights illuminate the sky as the “Dream Lights” bring new majesty and wonder to Magic Kingdom’s signature icon.

Guests will be able to see Cinderella Castle lit nightly whether you are going to Mickey’s Very Merry Christmas Party or not. Those attending the parties will be able to see it for a second time.

Here are the 2017 dates for Mickey’s Very Merry Christmas Party:

November 9, 10, 12, 14, 16, 17, 26 and 28

December 1, 3, 5, 7, 8, 10, 12, 14, 15, 17, 19, 21 and 22

As always, there is going to be so much to do on each of these 21 different nights throughout the last two months of the year.

Guests need to please note that the dates listed above are a little different than what was originally released by Disney. When the dates first came out in early April, the first Mickey’s Very Merry Christmas Party was on Nov. 8, but that date is no longer listed as a party night.

Nov. 9, 2017, is now the date of the first Christmas party of the year and Nov. 10 has had a party added to it as well. Pricing is as follows with the first number being for adults and the second for children (ages 3-9). All prices below are excluding tax:

$89/$84

Nov. 12, 14, 16

$94/$89

Nov. 9

$95/$90

Nov. 10, 17, 26, 28

Dec. 1, 3, 5, 7, 10, 12, 14, 17

$99/$94

Dec. 8, 15

$109/$104

Dec. 19, 21, 22

Tickets can be purchased by clicking this link which will lead you to the official page for Mickey’s Very Merry Christmas Party. There may be special rates for Annual Passholders and DVC members on some dates, so make sure to check when purchasing tickets.

Magic Kingdom may have Mickey’s Very Merry Christmas Party, but there is a lot more to enjoy during the holiday season at Walt Disney World.

The other three theme parks will each be decorated and have great things to offer. Disney’s Hollywood Studios is set to bring back the “Jingle Bell, Jingle Bam!” nighttime spectacular that made its debut last year. We’re still waiting on dates and details, but Disney did announce its return at the end of holidays in 2016.

The epic and beautiful Candlelight Processional will be back at Epcot for 2017 and it will feature celebrity narrators reading the story of Christmas complete with a choir behind them. Dates and narrators have not yet been announced, but that information usually comes out during the summer.

Disney’s Animal Kingdom, the water parks, and all the resort hotels will also be decorated from one end to the other in Christmas joy.

Don’t forget that tickets are also now on sale for Mickey’s Not-So-Scary Halloween Party as well, and those parties run on select nights from August until the beginning of November.

Mickey’s Very Merry Christmas Party truly is an enjoyable time that makes a trip to Walt Disney World that much more magical. With the incredible parade, rare character meet-and-greet opportunities, special Christmas treats, and even “snow,” it is a time like no other. While all parks and resorts on Disney property get the holiday treatment, the party inside Magic Kingdom should never be missed, so, get your tickets now.

