‘Days Of Our Lives’ Spoilers: Hope Brady And Andre DiMera Try To Stop Chad’s Greek Scheme

Days Of Our Lives fans already know what Chad DiMera (Billy Flynn) is planning. On yesterday’s episode, Kate (Lauren Koslow) tried to warn him about going after the amulet. Others are also concerned about the plan. Not only is the amulet cursed, but it would give Deimos Kiriakis (Vincent Irizarry) another reason to go after the DiMera family. The latest reports reveal that Hope Brady (Kristian Alfonso) and Andre DiMera (Thaao Penghlis) are going to try to stop Chad before it is too late.

DOOL spoilers are ahead. Do not continue reading unless you want to know what is coming up next on the NBC soap opera.

On Days Of Our Lives, Chad DiMera plans on going to Greece to acquire a special amulet. It has a long history of being cursed, but the superstition is not the only reason people are concerned. There is already a war going on between the DiMera and Kiriakis families. When Chad gets his hands on the amulet, this will only enrage Deimos even more.

Despite everyone’s warnings, Chad refuses to listen. He is feeling lost, abandoned, and angry ever since Abigail (Marci Miller) walked away from their marriage. Fans are seeing him lose control a bit and he isn’t making the best decisions.

On yesterday’s episode of Days Of Our Lives, Chad told Abby that he was leaving town for business. In a conversation with Hope, Abigail’s concern was obvious. Hope decided to pay Chad a visit to try and reason with him. Instead of having a civil conversation, he became defensive and then gave Abigail a piece of his mind. DOOL spoilers reveal that Chad is going to travel to Greece anyway, and several other Salem residents will head in the same direction.

According to She Knows Soaps, Hope Brady and Andre DiMera will try to stop Chad from going after the mysterious amulet. When asked about it, Chad will lie and claim he doesn’t have the object. However, he already has possession of it, which means trouble and danger are lurking just around the corner.

Hope and Andre do not have the best relationship. Andre blames Hope for what happened with Stefano DiMera (Joseph Mascolo). Even though it turns out that Hope didn’t kill the DiMera patriarch, Andre still holds her responsible. The fact that they will be on the same side when it comes to Chad and the amulet should make for some interesting scenes.

As fans know, Xander Cook (Paul Telfer) kidnapped Nicole Walker (Arianne Zucker) and baby Holly. The villain took the pair to Greece and Deimos Kiriakis is not far behind. He has a plan to “save” Nicole and her daughter. However, what he doesn’t know is that Eric Brady (Greg Vaughan) is on his way to free the kidnapping victims. What he also doesn’t realize is that Xander will have a list of demands if he is to continue doing what Deimos wants.

Other Salem residents that will also arrive in Greece include Eli Grant (Lamon Archey), Gabi Hernandez (Camila Banus), Sonny Kiriakis (Freddie Smith), and Paul Narita (Sean Christopher). It is known that Sonny and Paul are chasing down Deimos. However, it was not revealed what Eli and Gabi are doing abroad. Are they going after Chad or does it have something to do with Nicole? Perhaps they are on their own adventure.

What do you think of Hope and Andre trying to stop Chad from acquiring the cursed amulet on Days Of Our Lives? What will happen once Billy Flynn’s character takes ownership of the mysterious object? Is it all just superstition or is there trouble ahead for the fan favorite character?

