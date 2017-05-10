Porsha Williams Speaks Out On Phaedra Parks Being Fired From ‘Real Housewives Of Atlanta’

Phaedra Parks will not be returning for Season 10 of The Real Housewives of Atlanta. The founding cast member has been fired following the reveal of the slanderous lie that she spread about her co-star and ex-friend, Kandi Burruss.

If you haven’t kept up with this season of RHOA, then here’s a brief summary. During a disagreement, Porsha Stewart confronted Kandi Burrus about a rumor she’d heard that included Kandi and her husband, Todd, talking about attempting to drug her. The originator of the rumor was never revealed, until the RHOA reunion, when Porsha told everyone that Phaedra started the rumor.

Phaedra then tried to backtrack and claim that she only repeated something that she’d heard, but the damage was already done. Because of this, reality star is no longer a title that she can boast on her resume. A source confirmed to E! News that Phaedra Parks has officially been fired from the show.

Neither Bravo nor Phaedra Parks has released any official statements regarding the matter.

Phaedra’s former good friend, Porsha Williams, has, however. Speaking during Dish Nation’s radio show, where she serves as a staff member, Porsha spoke out about all of the drama that has unfolded since the reunion aired.

She said, “It’s difficult because I love Phaedra. She was, like, my best friend, like someone I talked to on the phone every single day. For me to feel like she had betrayed me like that, that’s the part I just can’t get past and I don’t know if I ever will.”

She added, “I can’t talk to her on the phone right now. I don’t know what else to say. Of course, I have a soft spot for Phaedra. It’s where you don’t want to be manipulated anymore.”

Even though Porsha didn’t start the rumor about Kandi Burruss, speaking about the situation as fact has undoubtedly sullied whatever relationship she had with her. And though Porsha did apologize to Kandi, she’s not sure if they will ever be able to reconcile.

“I may get to a point to where I’m strong enough where I can talk to her and we can maybe work through it, but right now it’s still so new for me,” Williams said.

It’s unclear of who will be chosen to fill Phaedra’s spot, or if anyone will be added on next season. Nene Leakes is reportedly in negotiations to return to RHOA.

According to Life and Style, Nene Leakes has been offered $2.5 million to return to The Real Housewives of Atlanta as a full-time cast member. She made news previously when she was paid the staggering sum of $1 million to return after she took a break to focus on her acting career.

That was in 2013. If this is true, then Nene’s fee has obviously gone up since then.

Another familiar face might also be returning to the franchise. Turns out, Kim Zolciak is also in talks to return to the show that gave her fame.

There have been no reports on the salary that would lure her away from her own show, but whatever it ends up being will probably be less than Nene’s salary.

Apparently, Nene Leakes said that she would only consider returning if she was paid more than Kim Zolciak.

“NeNe has already declared that she expects to be making more money than Kim,” the insider told Life and Style.

They added that Nene would “absolutely not come back otherwise.”

