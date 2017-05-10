Trump Russia Grand Jury Investigation Confirmed: Online Reports Prove True As Subpoenas Handed Down

In recent weeks, reports appeared on social media from a “Washington Insider” claiming to have sources telling him that a grand jury investigation into the Donald Trump connections to Russia was underway. In fact, former White House staffer under President Bill Clinton Claude Taylor said there were two grand jury investigations, a number he later revised upward.

There are 3 grand juries on the Federal level working on TrumpRussia. There were two-now there are 3. The 3rd has been set up just for FISA. — Claude Taylor (@TrueFactsStated) May 9, 2017

Taylor’s claim was widely ridiculed, and even the liberal political blog the Daily Kos wrote that Taylor was not a “reputable source” when it came to reporting on the Trump Russia investigation.

But it now appears that Taylor will have the last laugh, because according to a CNN exclusive report Tuesday, the United States Attorney’s Office in Arlington, Virginia, has now handed out grand jury subpoenas in the Trump Russia investigation.

The CNN report did not pinpoint exactly when the subpoenas were issued, but the network’s website said that its reporters learned of the subpoenas “hours before President Donald Trump fired FBI director James Comey.”

Trump suddenly and unexpectedly fired Comey late Tuesday afternoon, citing Comey’s bungled handling of the Hillary Clinton email investigation as a reason for the firing. But members of Congress and the media were not buying the stated rationale, given Comey’s revelation before the House Intelligence Committee in March that the FBI has been conducting an investigation into the Trump Russia scandal since July of 2016.

“It is an abuse of power if the FBI was in fact investigating the president of the United States. For the president to fire someone who has him under active investigation is in my view an abuse of power,” Connecticut Democratic Senator Richard Blumenthal said on Tuesday. “If there was every any doubt about the need for a special independent prosecutor, which I’ve been advocating for months, there is no question now.”

Even some Republicans expressed their distress at the abrupt firing of Comey by Trump.

“(Comey’s) removal at this particular time will raise question. It is essential that ongoing investigations are fulsome and free of political interference until their completion, and it is imperative that President Trump nominate a well-respected and qualified individual to lead the bureau at this critical time,” Senate Foreign Relations Committee Chair and Trump adviser Bob Corker, a South Carolina Republican, said after the firing became public.

The grand jury subpoenas, according to CNN, were issued to associates of former National Security Adviser Michael Flynn, who resigned under pressure in February — nearly three weeks after then-acting Attorney General Sally Yates warned the White House that Flynn had lied about his meetings with Russian officials and might actually be a Russian agent.

The existence of the now-confirmed grand jury investigation into the Trump Russia scandal may itself have been the reason why Trump fired Comey without warning on Tuesday. Watch political commentator Keith Olbermann make that case in the video below.

BREAKING NEWS: You can’t fire the FBI Director who is investigating you. Why’d Trump do it? A Grand Jury. From 5/5: pic.twitter.com/yc09iY8wFt — Keith Olbermann (@KeithOlbermann) May 9, 2017

CNN legal commentator Jeffrey Toobin also said in an interview on the network that the Comey firing was, in his view, clearly connected to the FBI’s Trump Russia investigation, calling it “a grotesque abuse of power by the President of the United States.”

MORE DONALD TRUMP RUSSIA SCANDAL STORIES FROM THE INQUISITR

Sally Yates Trump Russia Hearing: The Bombshell Revelation No One’s Talking About, But Could Change Everything

James Comey Confirms Trump Russia Prosecutions: Collusion Scandal May End With Indictments, Impeachment

Trump Russia Scandal: Grand Jury Investigation Underway, Sources Say — Could Force Impeachment If True

Trump Russia Scandal: Russia May Soon Control U.S. Oil Company That Gave Big Bucks To Trump

Trump Russia Collusion: ‘Concrete Evidence’ Trump Team, Russia Conspired On Election Hacks, New Report Says

Trump Russia Scandal Bombshell: Conspiracy ‘Smoking Gun’ Found In Hungary Connection, New Report States

Trump Russia Hearing: Russians Used ‘Cut Out’ In Leak To Wikileaks — But Who?

Trump Russia Scandal: Vladimir Putin ‘Think Tank’ Planned How To Rig U.S. Election For Trump

WATCH: Trump Russia Investigation Told To ‘Follow The Trail Of Dead Russians’

Trump Russia Scandal: 2 White House Officials Fed Secret Intel To Devin Nunes

Donald Trump Caught On Tape With Russian Spy, Report Claims

James Comey Trump Russia Hearing: 5 Incredible Moments Nobody Is Talking About

Trump Obama Wiretap Charge: Russian Propaganda Was Source Of ‘British’ Spy Claim

Trump WikiLeaks Collusion Seen As Farage, Stone Make Contact With Julian Assange

Donald Trump Met Russian Ambassador Last April, Lied About It Later, Report Says

Donald Trump Linked To Iran Through Shadowy Hotel Deal, Explosive Report Charges

Trump Russia FBI Transcripts May Show Collusion, Must Be Released, Senator Says

Jared Kushner Russia Link: Trump Son-In-Law, Adviser Met Russian Kislyak

Trump, Russia, And Malaysia Airlines MH17 Shootdown: New Suspect Has Putin Link

Trump-Russia Connection: Four Russia-Linked Characters Trump Claims Not To Know

Donald Trump, Russia, And Rosneft: Shares Sold To Mystery Buyer Once Offered As Trump Bribe

The Donald Trump Russia Connection: 5 Facts You Should Know About Candidate’s Possible Ties To Putin

[Featured Image by Pool/Getty Images]