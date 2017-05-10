‘The Walking Dead’ Season 8: ‘TWD’ Actor Posts Spoiler Pic, Then Deletes It – What Did Photo Reveal?

The Walking Dead Season 8 has just begun filming. While actors are busy playing their characters and giving viewers an amazing story to remember, they are also staying active on social media. One of the actors uploaded an image to social media, which some were able to look at for clues. The post has since been deleted, but not before some people speculated on what the image means. What did the photo reveal about the war between Rick Grimes (Andrew Lincoln) and Negan (Jeffrey Dean Morgan)?

TWD spoilers are ahead. Do not continue reading unless you want to know what to expect on the AMC series.

Daryl approves. #TWD A post shared by The Walking Dead (@amcthewalkingdead) on Apr 9, 2017 at 10:33am PDT

After the events of the Season 7 finale, everyone is getting ready for the upcoming war against Negan and the Saviors. Even though the TV show is based on Robert Kirkman’s comic books, the writers do try to change things. This is to help create the element of surprise while staying true to the comic books at the same time. However, one actor on The Walking Dead accidentally posted a photo that some say reveals a major spoiler.

According to TV Guide, Daniel Newman, who plays one of the Kingdom soldiers, posted a photo on Instagram. The image was of himself, Rick Grimes, and one of the Hilltop Colony residents, played by Jeremy Palko. In the picture, all three characters are at the Sanctuary, the home base of the Saviors. Newman was dressed in full armor, which indicates he is ready for battle.

As the website noted, Rick has not been to the Sanctuary. Last season, there was a visit to one of the compounds when Rick, Daryl Dixon (Norman Reedus), Glenn Rhee (formerly Steven Yeun), and a few other Alexandrians ambushed the Saviors. As fans recall, this is what started the whole situation with Negan on The Walking Dead.

A post shared by DANIEL NEWMAN (@danielnewman_) on May 7, 2017 at 3:10pm PDT

Why the photo is considered a spoiler is because it seems to indicate that TWD Season 8 might follow the comic book storyline. In the comics, Rick goes to the Sanctuary and discovers that Gregory is already there. This could happen on the TV show and seems that Xander Berkeley’s character is already making plans to pay the Saviors a visit. Not wanting to lose control and worried about saving himself, in The Walking Dead Season 7, Simon (Steven Ogg) told Gregory to come to the Sanctuary if he needed anything. Later, Gregory informed one of his men to pack a bag because they were taking a road trip.

The fact that the image was posted on Instagram when the cast has just begun filming The Walking Dead Season 8 indicates this scene could happen during the premiere or shortly afterward.

On an episode of Talking Dead that aired shortly before the Season 7 finale, Steven Ogg talked about Simon on TWD. He believes that Simon and Negan have known each other a long time. Unlike Dwight (Austin Amelio) and other Saviors, Simon is allowed to do his own thing. Negan doesn’t keep tabs on him or require constant updates like with the other Sanctuary residents. This indicates that Negan trusts Simon. However, Ogg mentioned that working for Negan is just a job. This makes some fans wonder what side Simon will be on in the future.

It was recently announced that Steven Ogg was promoted to a series regular, along with a few other actors. This means fans will be seeing more of Simon when the show comes back this fall.

Did you see the photo that Daniel Newman posted on Instagram before it was deleted? What are your thoughts on The Walking Dead Season 8? Did the image really reveal clues about the events that will take place when TWD returns?

[Featured Image by John Sciulli/Getty Images for AMC]