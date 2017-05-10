'The Young And The Restless' Spoilers: Jason Gerhardt Auditioned For A 'Y&R' Role -- Is He The New Adam?

The Young and the Restless spoilers tease CBS may have found the new face of Adam Newman, formerly portrayed by Justin Hartley (Kevin Pearson, This Is Us). Established actor Jason Gerhardt posted to his Instagram account (then quickly deleted) that he auditioned for an undisclosed Y&R role. Social media exploded with speculation that Gerhardt could be joining the cast as Adam’s recast.

On Monday, May 8, Daytime Confidential revealed during podcast number 857 that CBS was looking to recast the role of Adam. DC podcast host, Jamey Giddens, explained that the Young and the Restless was seeking to recast the role. He suggested that CBS may have narrowed it down to a few actors, with the hope Adam would return in a few months.

The Young and the Restless insider revealed that the only way to redeem Victor Newman (Eric Braeden) is to bring Adam back from the dead. His family refuses to forgive him because they believe that his actions led to his son’s death.

The Young and the Restless spoilers have suggested for quite some time that Adam never died. For one, Paul Williams (Doug Davidson) never recovered a body —he only found tissue and blood. That alone seemed to imply that Adam made it out of the cabin alive.

The only part that is confusing to the Young and the Restless fans is did Chloe (Elizabeth Hendrickson) help Adam get out of the cabin before the blast? Knowing how angry she was at Adam, it seems unlikely, but with Chloe, anything is possible. The Young and the Restless viewers acknowledge that Chloe was beside herself with grief after learning that Adam allegedly drove the car that killed her daughter, Delia Abbott (Sophie Pollono) in a hit and run car accident.

Many Y&R fans never believed that Adam was responsible for Delia’s death. However, a few years ago, Adam was charged with the crime, and he pleaded guilty. To this day, many the Young and the Restless viewers doubt that Adam actually ran over Delia on that snowy night.

Last week I got a tan and had the best week ever with some of my besties. Still smiling thinking of all the great memories that were had and made, ones that we will all cherish forever. Thank you @kelseypage & @eddypryze ???? @ethanlovell A post shared by Elizabeth Hendrickson (@e.c.hendrickson) on May 2, 2017 at 4:44pm PDT

It’s easy to see why Chloe was fixated on seeing Adam pay for hurting her daughter. In her mind, he murdered her, even though, legally speaking, it was a complete accident.

The Young and the Restless spoilers suggest that Chloe decided to get pregnant with another child after Delia passed away. She knew that another baby wouldn’t replace her daughter, but she yearned to be a mother again. She gave birth to Bella two years ago, and until recently, the child’s paternity was unknown. A few week ago, the Young and the Restless revealed that Kevin Fisher (Greg Rikaart) was Bella’s father, not Billy (Jason Thompson) as she initially hoped.

The Young and the Restless spoilers revealed that in August Kevin would leave Genoa City. Many Y&R fans speculated that he will join Chloe with their daughter and live happily ever after. Apparently, neither Chloe nor Kevin will die on the CBS soap opera, which gives them the option to return down the road.

Jason Gerhardt worked with Justin Hartley on the primetime series, Mistresses. Perhaps, the Young and the Restless showrunners believe that he will work out as well as Hartley did. One thing is for sure; it is exciting to hear that Young and the Restless is actively working to bring Adam Newman back on the canvas.

When Adam returns, it seems likely that he will declare that he is Christian’s daddy, which would devastate his brother, Nick (Joshua Morrow), who believe Christian is his biological son.

The Young and the Restless fans, would you like to see Jason Gerhardt as Adam Newman? Do you think Victor’s family would forgive him if Adam were discovered to be alive?

The Young and the Restless airs weekdays on CBS.

[Featured Image by Frazer Harrison/Getty Images]