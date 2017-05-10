Kevin Spacey Is Confident ‘House Of Cards’ Season 5 Can Compete With Trump Administration Drama

It’s become something of a cliche for fans of the Netflix series House of Cards to question whether the political drama will be able to compete with the daily absurdities and real-life drama of American politics during the Donald Trump presidency. According to Bloomberg, the show’s star Kevin Spacey is confident that they will deliver for the upcoming season, the show’s fifth, when it hits Netflix on May 30.

“This year, in particular, there’s been a lot of commentary about how we can’t compete in the real world, so it’s not going to be as interesting and the show can’t possibly be as crazy as the real world,” Kevin Spacey said. “And my answer to that is, just you wait. Just you wait.”

In House of Cards, Kevin Spacey plays the corrupt politician Frank Underwood who, with the help of his wife Claire, schemes and connives his way into the presidency of the United States by doing things that would make Machiavelli blush. In the first four seasons of the show, Underwood has lied and cheated his way to the top, even killing people who have stood in his way. Spacey’s brilliant portrayal of Underwood is highlighted by frequent scenes where Underwood breaks the fourth wall and talks to the audience, bringing viewers even deeper into the workings of Frank Underwood’s disturbed mind.

As previously reported by the Inquisitr, the latest trailer for the new season of House of Cards suggests Frank Underwood hasn’t softened up at all, telling Claire, who will also be his running mate in the presidential election in Season 5, that the American public is stupid in the voiceover that plays during the trailer. Kevin Spacey gives a typically chilling performance in the clip.

“The American people don’t know what’s best for them. I do. I know exactly what they need,” he tells his wife and vice presidential running mate Claire. “They’re like little children, Claire. We have to hold their sticky fingers and wipe their filthy mouths. Teach them right from wrong. Tell what to think and how to feel and what to want. They even need help writing their wildest dreams. Crafting their worst fears. Lucky for them, they have me. They have you.”

Still, with almost daily bombshells being reported about Donald Trump and his administration, it will be tough for the writers of House of Cards to compete with the bizarre political reality in which we all live. When Donald Trump is doing things like firing the FBI director who is investigating him for possible illegal ties to Russia, audiences could very well be too jaded by reality to sink into a political drama that they know is pure fiction.

One thing the show has going for it is the stellar acting of its regular cast members. In addition to Kevin Spacey’s Emmy-nominated role as Frank Underwood, Robin Wright is equally brilliant as his wife and partner-in-crime, Claire, a role for which she too has been nominated for an Emmy. Both Spacey and Wright have won Golden Globes for their roles in the show.

House of Cards has also been nominated for several Emmys for outstanding drama series, in addition to numerous other awards the show has racked up in its four seasons as one of the most popular shows on Netflix.

As anyone who follows politics in America will tell you, truth is often stranger than fiction in the age of Donald Trump, and any political drama that wants to keep people entertained will have to try just a little harder than in the past. For Kevin Spacey and everyone else who works on House of Cards, the key is in making the idea of “one nation Underwood” as captivating as a nation under Trump.

Kevin Spacey says the new season of "House of Cards" is "one of the best" they've done https://t.co/832GrnYWt8 pic.twitter.com/icl1CX1UgD — Bloomberg (@business) May 9, 2017

[Featured Image by Netflix]