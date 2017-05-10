Beyonce Continues To Focus On Fashion As She Flaunts Huge Baby Bump

She may be heavily pregnant with twins, but Beyonce is proving maternity fashion has a place in the spotlight. The 35-year-old songstress has been strutting her stuff — baby bump and all— throughout her second pregnancy.

This week, she took to Instagram to showcase even more maternity attire, which includes a Lemonade vibe. Beyonce shared several more photos on Tuesday as she showcased a form-fitting black dress and chunky heels paired with a light yellow robe and wide-rimmed hat.

People magazine reported on Bey’s weekday outfit as the site said the expectant mom was channeling her latest album.

“With a wide brim black hat and yellow robe, a pregnant Beyoncé channeled her iconic fashions from her Lemonade visual album for her latest maternity photo shoot.”

The magazine went on to state just how much Bey spent on this particular maternity look as she proves money is no concern as she dresses to impress. While her bump-fitting dress may not break the bank, Beyonce did splurge on the accessories.

“…wearing a $120 figure-hugging long sleeve LBD by maternity brand Mina Roe and bright silk outerwear. She accessorized with star-accented 6-inch platform sandals by Stella McCartney that currently retail for $1,140.”

Bey finished off the look with a not-yet-released Gucci bag that retails at a cool $2,700, according to People.

“The twin mother-to-be showed off her “Loved” GG Marmont embroidered velvet shoulder bag, which hasn’t even been released to the public yet.”

It seems Beyonce’s fans were impressed by this latest outfit as they liked and commented on the Instagram post. The image in question received over 940,000 likes and plenty of comments as fans expressed their support. Some said things such as “queen,” while others called Bey “beautiful.”

“Oh my babe.. you are my Queen.” “Damn she slays in the little black dress tho.”

Another shot of the same look that features Bey’s high-priced Gucci bag earned the singer over a million likes as fans continued to offer words of amazement.

Tuesday’s Gucci bag wasn’t the first time Bey spent big money on the brand as she seems to have made the line a staple in her maternity fashion. People magazine reported on another look she wore this month featuring high-priced Gucci attire. The pregnant singer and husband Jay Z attended a basketball game in Los Angeles where she flaunted an all-black ensemble.

“Pregnant Bey and husband Jay Z enjoyed an afternoon outing Sunday at the Staples Center, and all eyes were on the singer’s standout Gucci ensemble.”

According to the article, Beyonce shelled out over $5,000 for the jacket, which is part of the brand’s menswear line.

“…the video not only showed her baby bump but also the intricate metallic thread embroidery and floral garland appliqués of her $5,450 Marseille wool mohair evening jacket from the Italian brand’s Spring/Summer ’17 menswear collection.”

She completed the outfit with chunky necklaces, a pair of $320 sunglasses, and a $1,790 Gucci backpack— obviously Bey is enjoying styling her baby bump in only the best! Of course, Beyoncé was sure to post several looks of her courtside outfit for fans as well. A video post showcasing details of Bey’s look received over 5.9 million views, proving all eyes are indeed on her maternity style.

However, not everything is as glamorous as it seems for the pregnant pop star as she battles rumors she had lip injections recently. People magazine covered the controversy as Bey’s rep shut down the allegations. The rep released a statement that detailed how a woman’s body changes during pregnancy

“What do you know about the effects of pregnancy on a woman’s entire body? Please tell me. Did you know that in addition to weight gain there is often a dramatic change in the blood flow in the system and increased fluid causing swelling?”

Despite fans claiming Beyonce looks drastically different appearance-wise, it seems her larger lip size can be attributed to the fact she’s expecting. But Bey won’t let any nasty rumors hold her down as she continues to flaunt some serious maternity style!

