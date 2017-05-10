WWE Rumors: Kurt Angle’s Odds To Win Big Match Next Year Improve, Will He Return To WWE Ring?

There have been ongoing WWE rumors that recent Hall of Fame inductee Kurt Angle will make a return to the wrestling ring. Angle is currently featured as the on-screen General Manager for Monday Night Raw and has already crossed paths with quite a few of the superstars on the show. However, it’s continuing to be suggested he’ll wrestle again. Due to this and the fact that his odds to win a major match in 2018 have increased, will Kurt Angle return to work in a WWE match? If so, who might he end up battling in the ring?

When it was learned last year that Kurt Angle was returning to WWE, many fans began to anticipate a huge return at the Royal Rumble, or perhaps WrestleMania 33. Neither of those happened, but Angle was among the inductees at the Hall of Fame ceremony during WrestleMania weekend last month. However, as Bleacher Report recently recapped in their article, WWE head honcho Triple H mentioned a possible return for Angle during an ESPN interview in March. Just last week, Angle himself even posted on Facebook saying, “I don’t know when, but I will wrestling again. It’s true!”

Adding to the speculation of a Kurt Angle return is a recent report by WWE Leaks on his improved odds to win the Royal Rumble match in 2018. As of May 8th, Angle’s odds had “shortened” from 50/1 to 33/1. That basically means that $100 on Angle would win $3300 if he ends up winning the 2018 Royal Rumble match. That goes to show that there are bettors out there paying attention to all of the talk that Angle might actually wrestle again. The interesting sidetone is that Bill Goldberg, Triple H, and The Undertaker also were carrying 33 to 1 odds to win the Rumble as of this report.

However, there have been rumors and possible spoilers for weeks now that indicate the likely 2018 winner will be Roman Reigns. It’s been suggested he will go on to face Brock Lesnar for the WWE Universal Championship at WrestleMania 34. While that news probably disappoints fans now, that could always change. It’s important to note that other top favorites to win the match are Braun Strowman (4 to 1), Brock Lesnar (6 to 1), and Finn Balor (6 to 1).

The aforementioned Bleacher Report article also offered up three of the best possible opponents for Angle to take on when he returns to the ring. They would include Samoa Joe, AJ Styles, or Triple H. Of those superstars, Angle is quite familiar with both AJ and Joe from their days working together in TNA, but they’ve yet to dazzle a live WWE crowd in a match. In terms of the speculation involving Triple H, that could also make sense just based on Angle’s current role with WWE.

Angle is part of the Monday Night Raw leadership, which normally has Stephanie McMahon also participating. She’s been off television since taking a bump at WrestleMania during the Seth Rollins vs. HHH match. However, her return could spark confrontations between her and Angle, leading to an impending match against her husband at WrestleMania 34. Triple H has recently become famous for these “one off” sort of big pay-per-view matches, and the WWE could easily pave the way for another one using Angle and Stephanie on Raw. Not only that, but as WWE recounted on their website, the trio of Angle, Triple H and Steph have previously been involved in a “love triangle.”

That said, fans might enjoy a match against Samoa Joe or Styles even more than seeing Kurt Angle against Triple H. Although Angle, Styles, and Joe have worked against one another within TNA Impact Wrestling, they’re now on the bigger playing field of the WWE. They can certainly deliver something great. While Kurt Angle shouldn’t be expected to win a major match like the Royal Rumble, he could very well have the spotlight on him at WrestleMania. The fans, as well as his opponent, would certainly be the beneficiaries of having a wrestler of his stature back in the ring.

WWE fans, who do you think would be the ideal opponent for Kurt Angle if he were to return to the ring at WrestleMania 34 next year?

[Featured Image by WWE]