‘The Voice’ Results: Top 8 Revealed As Team Adam Suffers A Major Hit

The Voice results are in, the Top 8 dealt a major blow to Team Adam.

Tuesday’s show whittled the Top 10 down by two, with the remaining contestants moving on to the semifinals and two heading home.

It was Adam Levine’s team that took the hardest hit on Tuesday, with both eliminated contestants coming from his side. Both Lilli Passero and Mark Isaiah were sent home, leaving Adam Levine’s team with only Jesse Larson going into the Top 8.

The Voice‘s Top 8 will be Aliyah Moulden, Chris Blue, Lauren Duski, Hunter Plake, Brennley Brown, Jesse Larson, TSouL, and Vanessa Ferguson.

After the results were revealed, the bottom three of Lilli Passero, Mark Isaiah, and Vanessa Ferguson competed for the final Voice Save. Passero went first, performing “Stormy Weather” by Etta James and earning some major praise from coach Adam Levine.

“This girl should be in this competition,” Levine said.

“It’s hard to see not just one but two people in the bottom and I see what potential Lilli has.”

“I know you should be staying here,” Levine added.

.@lillipassero is hoping her forecast is bright after this performance of “Stormy Weather” by Etta James. #VoiceResults pic.twitter.com/ANj78nb9AH — The Voice (@NBCTheVoice) May 10, 2017

Mark Isaiah went next, performing “Sorry” by Justin Bieber. Vanessa Ferguson finished out the performances, singing “For Once In My Life” by Stevie Wonder.

Alicia Keys stumped for her singer after the performance, even comparing Vanessa to the start of her own career.

“She plays, she writes, she rhymes,” she’s the whole package.

“If you don’t vote for her right now, it’s like you didn’t vote for me when I started.”

In the end, it was enough to save Vanessa, who dominated the Voice Save and found a place in The Voice Final 8.

The Tuesday results from The Voice could be leading to a showdown of favorites. As Gold Derby noted, Lauren Duski is considered a frontrunner to win the show, and others with a good chance of winning include Hunter, Chris, and Brennley.

“Lauren, Hunter, Chris and Brennley have been widely considered the destined top 4 and should easily make it to next week’s semi-finals. That leaves four spots open for the six other artists. The two most predicted to be in danger of elimination on Tuesday are Adam Levine’s Mark Isaiah who has been in the bottom and earned the instant save for the last two weeks–we’re giving him 4/5 odds of elimination tonight. Behind him with 10/3 odds is Team Blake’s TSoul, who I thought gave the best performance on Monday, but may not have built a strong enough fan base to keep him safe through the double elimination.”

Others have pegged Duski as the leading candidate to win The Voice this year. People magazine called her “season 12’s resident queen of country ballads” and noted that she earned heaps of praise for Monday’s performance of Wynonna Judd’s hit “Tell Me Why.”

“I love singing ballads, and it felt like I finally got to show a different side of me and people probably didn’t expect it,” Duski said in interviews after Monday’s show. “I was really excited about it.”

Duski noted that she even got a call from Judd before the show, which was a huge honor.

“I have been a fan of hers and singing her music since I was a little girl, so it was such an honor,” she said of the call.

“I knew [it was her] immediately when the accent came through, and she was so kind. I don’t know, it was crazy. She gave me the best advice.”

With The Voice results in place, the Final 8 will now compete next week for a chance at advancing to the finals.

[Featured Image by NBC]