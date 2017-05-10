Ted Bundy Childhood House Haunted? Contractor Says Creepy Happening Plagued Home Remodel

Ted Bundy is arguably one of the most notorious serial killers America ever produced, and now a contractor who recently remodeled his childhood home in Washington state says that the process was full of creepy occurrences. According to contractor Casey Clopton, the house shared by a young Ted Bundy, his mother, stepfather, and siblings was home to mysterious ghostly writing, toppling furniture, and other strange happenings while he and his crew got it ready to be flipped last year.

Weird things started happening to the team that was renovating the childhood home of serial killer Ted Bundy. https://t.co/pdcDramaqJ pic.twitter.com/FRs1aEHeuf — WSYX ABC 6 (@wsyx6) May 9, 2017

Clopton claims that he was never a believer in the supernatural, but months of working in the former Ted Bundy house changed his perspective on ghosts and ghouls and things that go bump in the night.

“I’m not one to believe a lot of this stuff, but this house made me a believer.”

As Daily Mail reports, Ted Bundy and his family moved into the Tacoma, Washington, home in 1955 when Bundy was just 9 years old. The child would go on to commit a string of heinous murders across America in the 1970s, and has been directly connected to the murders of over two dozen women. Some criminologists believe that Bundy may have murdered as many as 100 women before he was finally captured and ultimately arrested in 1989.

While all of Bundy’s confirmed murders took place when he was well into adulthood, he has long been implicated in the mysterious vanishing of an 8-year-old neighbor girl. Ted Bundy was just 14 years old at the time, and would have lived at the now-notorious Washington state home when she disappeared. Officially, Bundy denied having anything to do with the crime, and he was never prosecuted or even charged in connection with her disappearance.

Officially, there is no known evidence that Ted Bundy ever committed a murder or even a crime while he lived in the Tacoma house.

@FoxNews Flipping a late-serial killer's childhood home — sounds like the WORST idea ever. Rather than flip it they should've bulldozed & used sage! — jason (@jasemichaels) May 9, 2017

There is an article in today's paper about Ted Bundy's childhood house being haunted. I'm shook af — VicVenomBytes (@VicVenomBytes) May 9, 2017

@ceceliasays @KarenKilgariff I say we all go in together and buy it and rent it out on AirBnB. — Hannah Baumgarten (@hbaummie) May 8, 2017

ted bundy: do you want to hear a joke about ghosts

interviewer: i really don't

ted bundy: that's the spirit

interviewer: ……………… — tiny rick (@ekemckenzie) May 3, 2017

Even so, reports Fox News, contractor Casey Clopton claims to have gotten much more than he bargained for when he and his crew remodeled the old home. The Ted Bundy house was purchased by David Truong in September of 2016 for the purpose of flipping and turning a profit. Reportedly Truong knew nothing about the house’s past or ties to one of America’s most notorious and prolific serial killers.

Clopton’s first trip to the Ted Bundy house was last October, and according to the contractor he brought his 11-year-old daughter along for the ride. At the time, he was unaware that the house was the childhood home of Ted Bundy. Her first impression was of the house would set the tone for things to come. According to Casey Clopton, his daughter got such a bad feeling about the house after stepping inside that she started to cry.

“She said she felt weird. She didn’t like it there…I just chalked it up to a little girl being scared of the dark.”

Contractor renovated Tacoma home where murderer Ted Bundy grew up. Says he saw series of spooky incidents. #komonews pic.twitter.com/4q7G0wL07q — Gabe Cohen (@GabeCohenKOMO) May 8, 2017

At least one of his crew members got the same bad vibes when Clopton came back to Ted Bundy’s childhood home a week or so later. When the workers got going with the renovation, the situation went beyond mere “bad vibes” and “eerie feelings,” claims Clopton.

“Periodically, throughout the course of the job, we had weird things keep happening.”

In an interview with The News Tribune, Casey Clopton says that he and his crew were subjected to ghostly messages scrolled in dust and on windows while they worked at the Ted Bundy house. In one instance, the word “LEAVE” was reportedly written in the sawdust on the floor. In another, “Help me” appeared on a basement window.

Creepiest of all, they found "leave" written in sawdust in a bedroom. #komonews pic.twitter.com/04Sw7vrmBf — Gabe Cohen (@GabeCohenKOMO) May 8, 2017

Throughout the months of work, the contractor and his crew reported frequently hearing the sounds of doorknobs turning and ghostly footsteps. One day, when the workers returned to the Ted Bundy house, Clopton says that every cabinet was wide open, despite the doors being locked and the alarm being set.

Says they'd hear jiggling doorknobs & phantom footsteps. They'd find open drawers in the morning even tho alarm was still on. #komonews pic.twitter.com/J6zK8KcTjS — Gabe Cohen (@GabeCohenKOMO) May 8, 2017

In one instance, a heavy dresser reportedly flew away from the wall on its own, despite being wedged into the wall.

“To take that out, it takes you two people. It was tipped over, moved over across the hall a little bit, and on its face.”

This dresser that was wedged in the wall also suddenly fell. Contractor says it landed oddly far from the hole where it had sat. #komonews pic.twitter.com/HXMPS6RLoN — Gabe Cohen (@GabeCohenKOMO) May 8, 2017

The Ted Bundy house also reportedly wrecked havoc on electronic devices throughout the renovation project. At times, cell phones and other devices would inexplicably become unplugged. When it happened, they would also immediately die.

After countless unexplained occurrences, Clopton began to ask neighbors of the property if they had ever heard of strange goings-on at the home. It was only then that the contractor learned that he had been remodeling Ted Bundy’s childhood house.

A Christian, Casey Clopton turned to his faith to help him complete the ghostly renovation. Reportedly the contractor called in two separate pastors to bless the house, and on top of that wrote Bible verses on the walls while he completed the project. He also instituted the rule that Christian music must be playing in the house at all times while his crew worked to complete the remodel.

Contractors working on Ted Bundy's childhood home reveal how they found 'Help me' written across walls https://t.co/ltgyuaFU97 — Daily Mail US (@DailyMail) May 8, 2017

“Everything in that house fought us, and I was kind of weird about it. But I go to church and I have God with me.”

In the end, the renovation of the Ted Bundy house was completed, and the property reportedly sold for $335,000 — a full $10,000 over the listed price, according to real estate broker James Pitts III.

What do you think? Could Ted Bundy’s childhood house really be haunted, or do you believe that the strange occurrences experienced by the contractor and crew have a more rational explanation? Let us know in the comments section below.

[Featured Image by File/AP Images]