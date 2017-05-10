Ellen DeGeneres and wife Portia de Rossi are facing rumors of a potentially impending divorce.

After eight years of marriage, an insider claims the talk show host’s marriage is facing strain due to her extremely close friendship with actress Drew Barrymore, who recently confirmed she is sexually attracted to women.

“Portia is threatened by [Ellen Degeneres]’s relationship with Drew,” a source claimed revealed to Radar Online.

“Their emotional bond is obvious, and Portia is feeling completely left out.”

Ellen DeGeneres has known Drew Barrymore for years and often welcomes her as a guest on her long-running talk show, The Ellen DeGeneres Show. The two women also recently teamed up on Degeneres’ new show, First Dates. On the series, Degeneres serves as the executive producer while Barrymore acts as narrator.

Drew Barrymore began dating her now-ex-husband, Will Kopelman, in early 2011 and became engaged one year later. The former couple, who married in June 2012 and parted ways in April 2016, share two daughters, Olive Barrymore Kopelman, born in 2012, and Frankie Barrymore Kopelman, born in 2014.

Although Drew Barrymore has been involved in several highly publicized romances with men in the past decade, she is also open the idea of having relationships with women.

“Do I like women sexually? Yes, I do. Totally,” she recently admitted.

“I think a woman and a woman together are beautiful, just as a man and a woman together are beautiful,” Barrymore added.

According to the Radar Online source, Ellen DeGeneres and Drew Barrymore are two peas in a pod when it comes to their humor while Portia de Rossi is allegedly far more bland.

“Ellen and Drew have the same goofy sense of humor, and they laugh like idiots at each other’s jokes,” an insider claimed.

“Portia is a lot more serious, and it’s like those two have some unspoken language that she’s not part of.”

As Ellen DeGeneres and Drew Barrymore continue to enjoy one another’s friendship, the talk show host’s marriage is allegedly becoming distant.

“[Ellen Degeneres and Portia de Rossi] spend less and less time together,” said an insider.

Ellen DeGeneres and Portia De Rossi got married on August 16, 2008 after about four years of dating. The couple does not have any children.

Adding to speculation into a possible Ellen DeGeneres divorce is the fact that the talk show host and her actress wife recently sold their home in Santa Barbara, California. On May 8, Refinery 29 confirmed Ellen DeGeneres sold the stunning home for a whopping $45 million.

Just two months ago, a source spoke to Life & Style magazine, claiming the celebrity couple was attempting to salvage their marriage after allegedly experiencing hardships.

“[Ellen Degeneres] has been in counseling, both solo and with Portia,” the insider said.

“Part of their therapy is to go on more date nights. That’s why they’ve been seen out and about more together lately.”

In October of last year, things between Ellen DeGeneres and Portia de Rossi appeared better than ever as the talk show host gushed over their relationship during an interview with People Magazine.

“Portia and I constantly say to each other, ‘We are so lucky.’ Sometimes it’s lying in bed at night before I go to sleep, and I just say thank you to whatever, whoever is out there,” she said at the time.

“I’ve gotten to a place where I really am just settled. Really. I know that I’m not going anywhere. She’s not going anywhere. I’m not saying the relationship took a while; I’m saying in my life, it took a while to find this.”

[Featured Image by Christopher Polk/Getty Images]