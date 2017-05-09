Jeremy Calvert is under fire after admitting to sleeping with the friend of his now-ex-fiancee, Brooke Wehr.

As Teen Mom 2 fans will recall, Calvert and Wehr parted ways months ago after Calvert reportedly slept with multiple women behind her back and allegedly engaged in a romance with a producer of the show.

Although Calvert hasn’t admitted to Wehr’s past accusations, he did confirm her claims regarding his relationship with one of her closest friends during an interview with The Ashley’s Reality Roundup earlier this month.

Needless to say, Wehr is disgusted with the man she once agreed to marry.

According to Jeremy Calvert, he and Wehr reunited briefly in February after her allegations were made but ultimately chose to part ways weeks later after she requested Calvert move from his home in West Virginia to her home in Ohio.

“I wasn’t going to walk away from my home in West Virginia or my career, so we ended things again. There was no arguing or anything, just a clean break,” he said.

Following a bit more back and forth in the weeks that followed, Jeremy Calvert and Brooke Wehr ended their years-long relationship for good and as Calvert continued to speak to The Ashley’s Reality Roundup, Wehr’s decision to part ways with the reality star seemed to be for good reason.

While Wehr may have been open to moving on from their previous issues, it appears she can not move past Calvert’s hookup with her friend, which he doesn’t seem to think was at all out of line.

“At the time we hooked up, I was single,” he reasoned.

“This happened last winter, and Brooke was with someone else at the same time. We were broken up, and I never thought Brooke and I would get back together. We did it one time and it was over. Afterward, Brooke and I got back together and it was kind of awkward, so [Brooke’s friend] and I kept our mouths shut.”

Although it would certainly be understandable for Jeremy Calvert to have moved on from his relationship, doing so with Wehr’s friend was distasteful, and equally disturbing is the fact that he doesn’t seem to have noticed that he crossed a line that shouldn’t have been crossed.

After Wehr shared a screenshot of Jeremy Calvert’s interview on her Instagram page, several fans weighed in, reminding Calvert that there’s a code that shouldn’t be broken regardless of if one is single or not. Others slammed Calvert for being disrespectful towards women.

“He’s a dirty dog,” one commenter wrote.

As if Jeremy Calvert’s admission to sleeping with Wehr’s friend wasn’t enough to turn many fans and followers against him, the reality dad later went on a profanity-laced rant on Instagram and spoke of his sexual adventures.

“My d*** was happy to do whatever the f*** it wanted to do, and it did,” he said of his new life as a single man, via The Hollywood Gossip.

Following his odd rant, Jeremy Calvert’s former fiancee responded to a fan who suggested his behavior had only made him look like more of an idiot.

“Exactly!!! He’s literally disgusting!!!” Wehr wrote.

Jeremy Calvert’s relationship with Brooke Wehr began in early 2015 after he split from his ex-wife, Leah Messer. As fans may remember, Calvert announced plans for divorce in late 2014 after claiming to have caught Messer cheating on him with her former boyfriend, Robbie Kidd.

Jeremy Calvert is in talks to appear on the upcoming season of Teen Mom 2.

