Danielle Stislicki Remains Missing As Major Crime Reaches Record Low In Farmington Hills Area Where She Lives

Farmington Hills, Michigan woman Danielle Stislicki chose a safe city in which to reside, as a recent report indicates incidences of major crime in the area have dropped to record lows. Nevertheless, after five long months, Danielle is still missing without a trace.

The Farmington Hills Police Department released its annual report for 2016, which notes that over the past decade major crimes have dropped 36 percent. According to Hometown Life, the violent crime rate in the city is 78 percent less than the overall Michigan average, while the property crime rate is 39 percent below the state’s average.

There were no murders reported in 2016 in Farmington Hills, but Hometown Life reports local police continue to investigate Danielle’s December 2016 disappearance.

Danielle lives in a Farmington Hills apartment but works at MetLife in Southfield. Authorities believe she was likely abducted from the parking lot of the building where she works. Police have also publicly noted that Danielle’s vehicle may have been driven to her apartment building from her workplace by someone other than the missing woman.

Along with a drop in the city’s homicides, there was a drop last year in burglaries, vehicle thefts, and armed robberies, the report states.

Nonetheless, Hometown Life indicates that sexual assaults almost doubled in Farmington Hills in 2016 when compared to 2015. The report states that in almost all of these attacks the victim knew the attacker.

Regarding Danielle’s case, Farmington Hills police have held information about her disappearance close to the vest. Nevertheless, authorities have confirmed she did not vanish voluntarily and was the victim of a crime. They have also publicly said it would not be prudent to release details about Danielle’s case while the investigation remains ongoing.

So far, no one has been arrested or named as a suspect or person of interest by police in Danielle’s case.

Danielle, 28 at the time, went missing in the late afternoon of Friday, December 2, 2016, after leaving her job at MetLife at around 5 p.m. She had plans later in the evening to meet a lifelong female friend for dinner after first stopping at her apartment on the way home from work.

When Danielle failed to show up for the planned dinner, her friend became extremely worried. When she was unable to make contact with Danielle by Saturday and Danielle failed to show up for work, the friend became alarmed. She then headed to the Independence Green apartment complex where Danielle lives, and when the friend arrived, she found Danielle’s Jeep Renegade parked near her apartment.

Local law enforcement later announced that inside Danielle’s locked Jeep was her purse, her identification, and her credit cards. Danielle’s keys and cell phone were nowhere to be found, and authorities announced her key ring contains a unique key charm consisting of a yellow figure with a green body and yellow legs. Danielle’s cell phone is a Samsung Galaxy Core Prime in a rose gold case.

Danielle is described as being 5-feet, 5-inches tall, and weighing about 123 pounds. She has brown wavy medium-length hair and was wearing a black shirt, blue jeans, a blue Eddie Bauer jacket, and burgundy boots when she vanished.

Police want to speak to anyone who may have spotted Danielle or her Jeep between 5 p.m. on Friday, December 2, and 6 p.m. on Saturday, December 3, when her vehicle was found. Danielle’s vehicle is a black 2015 Jeep Renegade with Michigan License Plate DGH 8957.

The website www.finddani.org is another place where those who want to support the search for Danielle can find a bevy of information about her case. In addition, in the “How Can I Help?” section of the website, it features social media links to the Twitter page @find_dani and details about tagging tweets and retweets. In addition, a link exists to the finddaniellestislicki Instagram page where memories of the young woman are being shared.

At press, a Go Fund Me campaign offering a reward for information that will lead to Danielle had jumped to $33,380, surpassing its original goal of $25,000 by several thousand dollars. Danielle’s employer, MetLife is offering a $50,000 reward, and the Independence Green apartment complex where Danielle lives is offering another $50,000, making the current reward $133,380.

Anyone who has information regarding Danielle Stislicki is urged to call the Farmington Hills Police Command Desk at 248-871-2610 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-SPEAK-UP or 1-800-773-2587. Those who call with any information about the missing woman can remain anonymous if they so desire.

