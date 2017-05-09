Will Phaedra Parks Be Disbarred After ‘Megawatt Lie’ Uncovered At ‘RHOA’ Reunion?

A complaint has already been filed with the Georgia Bar Association to investigate Phaedra Parks for a possible ethics violation based on her actions during Season 9 of Real Housewives of Atlanta. It was during part four of the RHOA reunion show that Porsha Williams outed Phaedra Parks for claiming that the rumors that Kandi Burruss and Todd Tucker wanted to drug and rape her came from Phaedra’s mouth. According to All About The Tea, that revelation might be enough to have Phaedra disbarred. At the minimum, some RHOA fans want Parks investigated for her part in the huge Kandi Burruss drama that played out throughout most of Season 9.

“This is a formal request for a bar investigation of Ms. Parks. As all of America observed on Sunday, Ms. Parks deliberately and with malicious intent caused false information about Kandi Burruss and Todd Tucker to be nationally disseminated. Ms. Parks falsely stated that Ms. Burruss and Mr. Tucker attempted to drug, kidnap, and rape one Porsha Williams,” the letter reads.

“The fact that these people are on reality television does not excuse in any way Ms. Parks egregious violation of 4.1 and 4.4. Ms. Parks on national television that she represented Johnny [sic] Winston with respect to his disputes with Ms. Burruss.”

There may actually be a case for Phaedra Parks to be investigated by the Georgia Bar Association for her conduct this season on Real Housewives of Atlanta. While it’s not abnormal for reality TV stars to turn up the drama and act a little bit more ratchet than they might do under normal circumstances, that doesn’t excuse Phaedra Parks of her duties as an attorney.

Having been caught up in that “megawatt lie” on the RHOA reunion show stage with nothing to say for herself except that she heard the rumor and passed it on won’t help her much either. Especially after Porsha Williams made sure to let everyone know that Phaedra Parks told her that she heard the ugly rumor come straight out of Kandi’s mouth. Porsha even went on to say that she was sure that Phaedra claimed to hear the information straight from Kandi because she asked her about that specifically on two separate occasions.

It certainly doesn’t help Phaedra Parks’ case that she was there on camera when lawyers from her firm met with Johnnie Winston. Or that she provided those attorneys with information regarding Johnnie’s case against Kandi Burruss. To be fair, Phaedra Parks went way out of her way during Season 9 of Real Housewives of Atlanta to bring down Kandi Burruss, both by perpetuating an ugly rumor about their conduct with Porsha Williams, who was a mutual friend of both parties, as well as in her instigation of Johnnie Winston’s lawsuit against Kandi.

As the Inquisitr reported earlier today, there is a possibility that Kandi Burruss might actually sue Phaedra Parks for defamation. The RHOA star said in an interview on Monday that she’s still looking into whether she wants to go the litigation route or not. Even if Kandi decides not to sue Phaedra for her part in the lies that were spread about her and Todd Tucker during Season 9 of Real Housewives of Atlanta, it looks like Phaedra could still pay a price for her reckless actions by way of losing her license to practice law.

The letter requesting an ethics investigation on Phaedra Parks concludes by saying, “The Bar cannot allow its reputation for diligence, fairness, and integrity to be impugned by Ms. Parks deliberate and potentially criminal acts. At a minimum, a formal investigation is needed to separate the actions of the wayward attorney from the honored and respected reputation of the Bar.”

So far, there has been a response to the ethics investigation request against Phaedra Parks. The person who filed the complaint told AATT that the Georgia Bar’s Grievance Counsel responded and after a signed original of the complaint is received, they will launch an investigation and determine if Phaedra Parks’ actions during Season 9 of RHOA are enough to ban her from practicing law in the state of Georgia.

