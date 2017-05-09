WWE News: ‘Raw’ Superstar Goes Home Early From Overseas Tour, Another Main Event Star Out 1-2 Months

As ratings for WWE continue to plummet to new lows each week, things are not being helped by injuries taking some of the top stars off of television. Right now, the company is working through a week-and-a-half long overseas tour which has seen one main event star taken out due to injury and put on the shelf for one or two months. Now, another superstar is being sent home early for more tests after suffering a shoulder injury at a house show.

Right now is not the time for anyone else to be missing in action, but Monday Night Raw may have to be without both Emma and Braun Strowman for quite some time.

Just yesterday, Inquisitr reported that Raw women’s superstar Emma suffered an injury at an England house show. During a six-woman tag team match, Sasha Banks had Emma in a corner, and the superstar hit the mat in obvious pain and grabbing at her shoulder. The referee threw up the “X” symbol to signal a legitimate injury.

The superstar was hopeful that it was nothing serious, but it may be worse than anyone originally feared.

Just a little unlucky???? Thanks for all the messages. Waiting to see what it is…???????????? — EMMA (@EmmaWWE) May 8, 2017

According to Pop Culture, after not appearing on last night’s episode of Raw, Emma had been sent home early from WWE’s overseas tour. She posted a picture on Instagram to let the fans know that she would not be appearing at any other events this week.

“Had an amazing time on tour! Didn’t exactly end how I imagined it would but heading back to the USA now hoping for some good news after tests this week! Thanks for all the support and messages!”

After suffering a ruptured disc in her back last year, Emma was out of action for more than six months. She finally returned and hoped that this shoulder injury is not serious enough to keep her out of action a while, but one other Raw superstar isn’t as lucky.

Fans watching Raw last night saw Braun Strowman with his left arm in a sling from an injury that was said to be caused by Roman Reigns. According to Pro Wrestling Sheet, the injury is legit, and he will have a minor procedure to fix some damage in his elbow, but it will keep him sidelined for anywhere from four to eight weeks.

Strowman was written off of TV last night after a beat down from Reigns, but this is going to cause WWE to have to do a lot of alternative planning. It was expected that he would face off against Reigns in an Ambulance Match at Extreme Rules, but that will now have to change.

Also, Strowman was set to take on Brock Lesnar for the WWE Universal Championship at Great Balls of Fire, but that match is likely off as well.

For WWE, this is not good news at all. As reported by Wrestling Inc., last night’s episode of Raw had the lowest ratings of the year after beating out last week’s year-low. It was last week’s episode of SmackDown Live, which also had its lowest ratings of the year.

With The Undertaker retired, John Cena on break, Brock Lesnar absent as usual, and Triple H nowhere to be found, the company is hurting. These injuries are not helping matters either as the main event scene on Raw has to be changed up completely.

Emma has hardly been back on WWE television or even in the ring from her last injury, but now she may be out a length of time yet again. Her shoulder injury is obviously serious enough to merit more tests from experts in the United States, and that has cut her overseas tour short early. Braun Strowman’s injury may be even more damaging to Monday Night Raw as he was part of a major storyline with Roman Reigns, which will have to go away for one or two months.

[Featured Image by WWE]