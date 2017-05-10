Bella Hadid, the 20-year-old Victoria’s Secret supermodel and daughter of Real Housewives of Beverly Hills star Yolanda Foster, is apparently on vacation somewhere in the tropics with her BFF — who just happens to be fellow supermodel and reality TV star Kendall Jenner.

The result — a pair of sizzling Instagram photos posted Tuesday on Hadid’s account, photos that have already sent shockwaves through social media with more than 600,000 likes in just four hours for one of the photos.

That photo showed Hadid and Jenner on the back of a jet ski each wearing very little. The photos made such an impact that even the highly respectable Harper’s Bazaar magazine website couldn’t help but publish an entire article about the Instagram posts.

“The model duo just posted snaps from their joint vacation, flaunting clear-blue waters, a yacht, a jet ski ride and their bikini-clad bods,” wrote Harper’s Bazaar reporter.

“They didn’t share where their tropical hangout took place (there are no location tags on the Instagrams), but according to Kendall, we probably won’t find out soon.”

Check out the first Instagram post, featuring both Hadid and Jenner, below.

A post shared by Bella Hadid on May 9, 2017

The photos of the 21-year-old Jenner and 20-year-old Hadid went up just a day after the pair revealed that their friendship didn’t begin with their reality TV and super modeling fame — but dates back to high school. It was Bella’s 22-year-old sister Gigi Hadid who didn’t cozy up to Jenner until later.

“Gigi and I just started getting close when we started modelling, but Bella and I were actually really good friends since high school, and hung out every day in high school before either of us started working,” Jenner said in an interview this week.

“It’s just funny because a lot of people don’t know that Bella and I have been friends for like five or six years.”

The photos may also be meant to distract from the recent controversies surrounding Jenner. Not only did she receive a wide backlash for her most recent Pepsi advertisement in which she appeared to trivialize the “resistance” protest movement by suggesting that conflicts between protesters and police cold be solved by sharing a can of Pepsi.

Jenner then appeared on the cover of the Indian edition Vogue Magazine, sparking another controversy over why a white, American reality TV star was featured on the cover of a magazine designed for women in India.

Completely baffled at the fact that vogue India had Kendall Jenner as their model. Smh so many pretty Indian models out there too! — SF (@sfxo_) May 4, 2017

Take a look at the Kendall Jenner Vogue India cover in the Instagram post below.

A post shared by VOGUE India on May 2, 2017

But the provocative Instagram photos were clearly designed as much to bring attention to Bella Hadid as to distract from Kendall Jenner’s controversies, as the second Instagram post from Tuesday made clear.

A post shared by Bella Hadid on May 9, 2017

Hadid captioned the photo, “Back to life,” possibly a pun on the obvious focus of the Instagram pic — which received more than 550,000 likes in the first seven hours that it appeared on the supermodel’s Instagram account.

