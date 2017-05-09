Kim Jong-un All Set To Test Sixth Nuclear Test, Fears That The US Will Invade North Korea

Despite multiple warnings from the United Nations and major countries like China and Japan, North Korea’s supreme leader Kim Jong-un is planning to conduct a sixth nuclear missile test. According to a recently released statement, the dictator of the hermit state fears that the United States will obliterate his regime.

North Korea’s ambassador to the U.K. has said that their country is surely going ahead with its sixth nuclear test, and their great leader is not afraid of Donald Trump and his administration.

During his first interview as North Korea’s ambassador to the U.K., Mr. Choe II revealed that he does not have any specifics about the next nuclear test, but he knows that their supreme leader, Kim Jong-un, is surely going ahead with the next nuclear test.

“In regards to the sixth nuclear test, I do not know the scheduled time for it, as I am here in the UK, not in my home country,” Mr. Choe II told Sky News. “However, I can say that the nuclear test will be conducted at the place and time as decided by our supreme leader, Kim Jong-un.”

Mr. Choe II further claimed that North Korea and their supreme leader is not concerned about all the threats being imposed on them from enemy states because the nation is “fully ready to respond.”

Mr. Choe II added, “If we were afraid of it, we probably would not have started conducting nuclear tests or launching ballistic missiles. We are developing our nuclear strength to respond to that kind of attack by the US.”

The ambassador went on to claim that if the United States moves an inch towards North Korea, then they “are ready to turn to ashes any available strategic assets to the U.S.”

During his interview, he further added that Kim Jong-un is very ambitions for his nuclear weaponry because their country has been living under different sanctions from the last 60 years.

“Our nuclear power is our sovereign right. It is the only way to protect the peace of the Korean Peninsula and its neighboring area.”

The ambassador showed his disdain towards the United Nations for not accepting their rights to launch missiles and carry out nuclear tests. According to him, having nuclear power is their only way to protect their country from the United States of America.

“We have to have nuclear power. We have shown our strong military power and nuclear power this April. Because of our strong military power, the US could not attack us first,” he added.

The tensions due to the alleged war between the North Korea with the United States is escalating with each passing day. During his annual New Year’s address, Kim Jong-un told his people that their military is in the final stages of preparing and testing their intercontinental ballistic rocket. Despite all the warning from Japan, China, and the United States, it looks like North Korea is not considering a diplomatic way to resolve the tensions.

As a counter-response to North Korea’s alleged threats, Washington has condemned the missile tests conducted by Kim Jong-un. The United States Defense Secretary Jim Mattis promised that the United States is ready for any attack from North Korea under Kim’s regime.

“North Korea continues to launch missiles, develop its nuclear weapons program and engage in threatening rhetoric and behavior. Any attack on the United States, or our allies, will be defeated, and any use of nuclear weapons would be met with a response that would be effective and overwhelming,” Mattis added.

[Featured Image by Amir Kholousi/ISNA/AP Images]