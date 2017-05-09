Javi Marroquin is “disgusted.” Just after his ex-wife, Teen Mom 2 star Kailyn Lowry, shared and deleted a photo of herself in bed with a man who was not her new baby daddy, Chris Lopez, the reality dad took to Twitter to share his thoughts.

Following Lowry’s Snapchat post, which came in the midst of her third pregnancy, Marroquin didn’t hold back after responding to a screenshot shared on Twitter of Lowry and her mystery man.

“Lmao y’all are on it man,” he wrote to the person who shared the deleted photo. “I’m gonna make sure I don’t put anything crazy on my snap cause I know y’all will have it! Lol.”

Kailyn Lowry and Javi Marroquin were married for three years before splitting in May of last year and share one child, 3-year-old son Lincoln Marshall Marroquin.

G.H.O.A.T greatest host of all time A post shared by Javi Marroquin (@javim9) on Apr 26, 2017 at 4:33pm PDT

“I’m disgusted,” Javi Marroquin also said on Twitter, failing to reveal what his comment was about.

He then added, “I’ll never make decisions for instant gratification. I think long term and its advantages/disadvantages,” and said he would never expose his son to “half of that nonsense.”

Javi Marroquin’s tweets follow not only Kailyn Lowry’s Snapchat of herself and another man in bed but also a recent outing with the same man in Los Angeles. Around the time the mother of three made an appearance at the 2017 MTV Movie and TV Awards on Sunday night, she and an unidentified man, who was not her third baby daddy Chris Lopez, stepped out in L.A.

“[Kailyn Lowry] insisted he was just a friend but then they did a Snapchat of them in bed together,” a source explained to E! News on Monday. “She was upset by the negative response to the Snap. [Her ex] Javi Marroquin was especially angry about it and let her know.”

After Lowry’s photo was shared, fans called her “nasty” and labeled her a “d**khopper.” One person even encouraged Javi Marroquin to file for full custody of their young son.

The backlash is the latest round of hate mail aimed at Kailyn Lowry, who immediately faced online criticism in February of this year when she confirmed she was expecting her third child with a third man, especially after it was revealed that she had conceived the baby just months after splitting from Javi Marroquin.

Kailyn Lowry and Javi Marroquin announced their divorce in May of last year, and the reality star is believed to have gotten pregnant sometime in early November.

While Lowry stayed quiet about the identity of her third baby’s father for several weeks after her baby confirmation months ago, she has since confirmed Chris Lopez as the dad of her third child. However, when it comes to their relationship, Lowry revealed to fans on Twitter weeks ago that she and Lopez are no longer involved.

“She really has nothing to do with Chris, the father,” E! News’ insider shared. “She plans on raising the baby on her own.”

In addition to her child with Javi Marroquin, Lowry also mom to 7-year-old Isaac from her previous relationship with ex-boyfriend Jo Rivera, who also shares a young daughter with his fiancee Vee Torres.

Kailyn Lowry and her co-stars, including Jenelle Evans, Leah Messer, and Chelsea Houska, are expected to return to MTV later this year in Teen Mom 2 Season 8. Javi Marroquin and Jo Rivera are also expected to appear.

