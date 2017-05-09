‘Bachelor In Paradise’ 2017 Cast; Who Is Going To Mexico?

The Bachelor in Paradise cast for 2017 has not been revealed yet by ABC, but find out which former Bachelor and Bachelorette contestants are most likely heading to Mexico to try and find love this summer.

The Bachelor franchise is on the third season of the hit spin-off series, Bachelor in Paradise. Which contestants will be cast to find love on the tropical island?

The Bachelorette, Rachael Lindsay’s new season, starts on May 22, which means some of the men she sends home will end up in paradise.

IT’S ALMOST TIME ❤️????MAY 22ND @therachlindsay @bachelorabc @bacheloretteabc #thebachelorette #sendyourleftoverstoPARADISE A post shared by ravennicolegates (@ravennicolegates) on Apr 18, 2017 at 7:41pm PDT

Raven Gates

Nick Viall’s runner-up from the most recent season of The Bachelor, Raven Gates, was confirmed by People back in March to be doing the next season of Paradise.

“Hey, if anything, I know that if Nick can go to Paradise and do this experience and find love, that I can too.”

Raven, who was close to getting engaged to Nick on The Bachelor, that despite having her heart broken on the show, “I really trust the Bachelor system, whether it be Bachelor, Bachelorette or Bachelor In Paradise.”

Lord have mercy, raven meet me in Paradise?! You deserve a good southern gentleman. #TheBachelorFinale — James McCoy Taylor (@james_mccoy_t) March 14, 2017

“I’m confident in finding love in Paradise because I’m so open-minded when it comes to meeting someone.”

Corinne Olympios

In April, another one of Nick’s finalists and fan favorite, Corinne Olympios, said that she was “most likely” heading to Mexico for Bachelor in Paradise, according to UsWeekly.

E! Online reported that there were some contestants from former seasons of The Bachelor and The Bachelorette that were definitely likely to be cast on the ABC reality spin-off.

Good morning babes ☕️Toronto I’m comin’ for ya ❤️ #riseandgrind A post shared by Corinne Olympios (@colympios) on Apr 28, 2017 at 6:51am PDT

Amanda Stanton

Amanda Stanton appeared on the last season of Bachelor in Paradise and had a pretty serious relationship with Josh Murray. However, the two didn’t end up lasting too long after Paradise.

The single mom of two and so-called “social media influencer” was on Ben Higgins season of The Bachelor.

Fiji was cool & all…but this is my real happy place ✨ A post shared by Amanda Stanton (@amanda_stantonn) on Apr 2, 2017 at 8:19pm PDT

Luke Pell

Luke Pell was a popular contestant on JoJo Fletcher’s season of The Bachelorette. In fact, a lot of people thought that he would be the next Bachelor instead of Nick.

With over a half a million Instagram followers, the veteran and country singer could be a good pick for the 2017 Paradise cast.

Sarah Vendal

Sarah Vendal appeared on Nick Viall’s season of The Bachelor.

The school teacher was a popular cast member and although she didn’t have a huge connection with Nick, she made lots of friends with the other Bachelor ladies; especially Amanda Stanton, Alexis Waters, and Whitney Fransway.

Yes, the name on my Starbucks cup says Darrell. Maybe that’s the name of my super sweet & thoughtful new boyfriend who brought me coffee this morning. Or maybe it’s just the name of my Postmates delivery man. You’ll never know????????‍♀️ A post shared by Amanda Stanton (@amanda_stantonn) on Apr 21, 2017 at 4:38pm PDT

Alexis Waters

Speaking of which, Alexis Waters, aka “dolphin girl,” made a splash on Nick’s season last year when she showed up in a shark costume, claiming to be a dolphin. With friends likely to go to Paradise, Alexis may be a potential pick as well.

Waters has also been said to have an interest in Bachelorette bad boy, Chad Johnson, but who knows if ABC will be willing to cast this trouble-maker again after the drama he caused on Paradise last year.

Chase McNary

Chase McNary was a popular contestant on JoJo Fletcher’s season and he’s currently shacking up with his fellow Bachelorette contestant, Robby Hayes. Perhaps both of the men will be joining the new season of Paradise?

In the Crowsnest with @artatequila and my boys at Red Rocks! #artatequila #iwotr #icelandicskies A post shared by Chase McNary (@chase_brody_mcnary) on Jan 27, 2017 at 4:57pm PST

Vinny Ventiera

Vinny Ventiera is also close with Hayes and McNary. The DJ was on last season of Bachelor in Paradise and had a relationship with Izzy from the start. The two shockingly broke up after Izzy decided to date someone else and ended the relationship. She later regretted her decision but Vinny would not take her back.

Will ABC give Vinny another shot at love? The Bachelorette contestant apparently has a thing for Danielle Maltby. Will she be cast as well?

Danielle Maltby

Danielle Maltby was a quiet contestant on Nick’s season but she did make close friends with Viall’s now-fiance Vanessa Grimaldi and fellow contestant Taylor Nolan.

While I didn’t end up engaged, I learned an invaluable amount about myself. Formed the most dysfunctional and amazing sisterhood, and got this one out of it! #priceless #thankful #bachelornation #thebachelor A post shared by Danielle Maltby (@dmmaltby) on Feb 14, 2017 at 7:39am PST

Daniel Maguire

Daniel Maguire was quite an eccentric character on the last season of Bachelor in Paradise. He seemed to have found a spark with Sarah Herron but he could never seem to focus on one girl. Will he be back again to shake things up this season?

Life without laughter is empty. Don’t take things too serious. A post shared by Daniel Maguire (@danielseanmaguire) on May 3, 2017 at 10:22am PDT

He did say once, “You can’t get rid of me, I’m like a disease that just won’t go away. Like herpes or something.”

